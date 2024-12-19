Composite Filling Market In Dental Restoration Is Forecasted To Reach US$ 0.9 Billion In 2030, Says Stratview Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Detroit, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global composite filling in restoration is projected to witness a growth rate of 6.3% annually from 2024 to 2030, with an anticipated size of US$ 0.9 billion by 2030, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.

Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the global composite filling market in dental restoration which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.

Report Highlights

Market Size in 2030 (Billion US$) 0.9 Growth (CAGR) 6.3% during 2024-2030 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 4 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights on the Composite Filling Market in Dental Restoration:

The global composite filling market in dental restoration is segmented based on filler particle type, defect class type, end-user type, and region.



Based on filler particle type - The market is segmented into nanohybrid, micro-hybrid, micro-filled, nano-filled, and others. Between these sub-segments, the Nanohybrid is currently dominating the market for composite filling in dental restoration during the forecast period, driven by a wide array of factors including easy application, reduced sitting period, and easy availability.



Based on the defect class type - The market is classified as single-frequency Class I, Class II, Class III, Class IV, Class V, and Class VI. Between these frequency types, the Class-I defect class is expected to be the fastest-growing category during the forecast period . The rising population index and unhealthy eating habits among teenagers and young children have significantly increased the cases of class-I defects among the population, supporting the fastest growth of this defect type.



Based on the end-user type – The market is bifurcated into dental hospitals, dental clinics, and laboratories. Among these sub-segments, the dental clinic is expected to remain the dominant segment of the composite filling market during the forecast period , propelled by a growing number of dentists coupled with specialized attention provided to patients at dental clinics. Hospitals also have a significant share of the market.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that Europe is expected to remain the largest market for composite filling in dental restoration during the forecast period. This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following:



Higher preference for composite filling over amalgam and the presence of key dental companies in this region. Germany, France, the UK, and Italy are estimated to be the major markets in the region over the coming years.

Likewise, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the same period . The high population base of key Asian countries, such as India and China, and a rapid shift from amalgam to composite filling are the major factors behind the region's growth.



Composite Filling Market in Dental Restoration Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.



The growing geriatric population coupled with increasing awareness towards oral hygiene is causing a worldwide rise in dental check-ups. Composite filling materials offer various color shades to match the natural color of the tooth, thus fulfilling the increasing demand for dental aesthetics.



Top Companies in the Composite Filling Market in Dental Restoration:

The market is highly consolidated with the presence of around 100 players. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors including price, service offerings, regional presence, etc. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players (based on dominance).



Dentsply Sirona Inc.

3M Company

Ivoclar Vivadent Inc.

Envista Holdings Corporation

Coltene Holding AG

GC Corporation

Shofu Global

BISCO Inc. Voco Dental



What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

