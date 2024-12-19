OAS Honors Seven Scientists, Researchers, And Innovators With Top Award

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA – Seven of the Hemisphere's top minds were honoured by the Organization of American States (OAS) with the Science, Technology, and Innovation Award of the Americas.

The award ceremony, held during the VII Meeting of Ministers and High-Level Authorities of Science and (REMYCT) recognized awardees from Barbados, Canada, Chile, Honduras, Mexico, Uruguay, and the United States for their outstanding body of work, but more importantly for their dedication to nation building by fostering cooperation and partnerships for development across OAS member states.

From revolutionizing healthcare to advancing sustainable agriculture and empowering the next generation of scientists, these honorees are reshaping the Americas:

Dr Cardinal Warde of Barbados , Professor of Electrical Engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), President of the Caribbean Diaspora for Science, Technology, and Innovation, and Interim Executive Director of the Caribbean Science Foundation, was honored for equipping young scientists and engineers with tools and opportunities.

Dr Alejandro Adem of Canada , President of the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) was recognized for fostering collaboration between academia, industry, and government, and for building cross-continental partnerships through research, talent exchange, and capacity-building.

Dr Pablo Zamora of Chile, President of Fundación Chile, was celebrated for his revolutionary contributions to biotechnology and sustainable agriculture, and for mentoring the next generation of innovators.

Dr Rosibel Ochoa of Honduras , Associate Vice Chancellor at UC Riverside, was recognized for bridging the gap between research and practical solutions, and for her mentorship and regional capacity-building efforts.

Dr Arturo Reyes Sandoval of Mexico, Director of the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN), was recognized for his leadership in vaccine development and his advocacy for strengthening scientific capacity of Mexico and Latin America.

Dr Natacha DePaola of the United States, Professor of Biomedical Engineering at the Illinois Institute of Technology (IIT), and Director of the Illinois Tech Digital Medical Engineering and Technology Research and Education Center (IDMET) was celebrated for promoting diversity in STEM, empowering woman, and girls in science, and creating opportunities for underrepresented groups.

Dr Henry Cohen of Uruguay, Head of the Department of Gastroenterology at the Hospital of the University of the Republic, and Director of the ECHO Project was honored for his dedication to healthcare equity, innovation, and for advancing accessibility and dignity in medicine.

In her congratulatory message, OAS Executive Secretary for Integral Development, Kim Osborne, spoke of the importance of ensuring the contributions from the Americas to global science and innovation does not go unnoticed“Each of you in your own way have made your mark on the world of science, technology, and innovation, today the OAS simply wants to say thank you for enriching our work with your time and expertise,” she said.

The OAS Science and Technology Awards, established in 1972 as the“Bernardo Houssay” Award, honor the legacy of the esteemed Argentine Nobel laureate whose work on diabetes transformed global health. Since then, the award has celebrated outstanding achievements in fields like Biological Sciences, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Applied Technological Research.

More than a recognition of academic excellence, the award highlights the transformative power of science in driving socio-economic progress and addressing critical challenges in the Americas. It embodies the OAS' unwavering commitment to fostering regional collaboration and innovation as key pillars of development.

