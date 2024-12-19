﻿EMMS International Launches 'Pathways To Peace' Campaign To Support Global Healthcare Initiatives

(MENAFN- Pressat) EMMS International, a renowned international healthcare charity based in Edinburgh, has launched its 'Pathways to Peace' campaign, aiming to provide healthcare and support to people who are living with inequalities in Malawi, India, Nepal, Rwanda, Zambia and Scotland.

The campaign shares powerful stories of individuals like Aaditya, Andriya, and Frank, whose lives have been transformed through the charity's work:



Aaditya , a young man who suffered a life-altering spinal injury but, thanks to EMMS International's intervention, was transferred to the Green Pastures Hospital in Pokhara, Nepal, to receive the medical care and emotional support he and his family needed to regain hope and begin rebuilding their lives.

Andriya , a young woman from Raxaul, where 1 in 3 people live below the poverty line. After the death of her father, she felt overwhelmed by the challenge of supporting her younger siblings. Andriya was given the opportunity to train as an Auxiliary Nurse Midwife at The Duncan Hospital in Bihar in India, and now has the chance to live an independent life while supporting her family and caring for her community, enabling her to thrive and pursue her dreams. Frank , an older person in Scotland, who has been supported through his mobility challenges to make new friendships and enjoy new hobbies through music sessions and well-being lunches near his home, challenging social isolation and loneliness.

These stories exemplify EMMS International's unwavering commitment to improving health and providing compassionate care globally.

Supporters are encouraged to contribute to the 'Pathways to Peace' campaign by visiting emms/peace . Donations will directly fund healthcare services, ensuring that individuals like Aaditya, Andriya, and Frank receive the care they need.

In addition to the campaign, EMMS International offers various ways for individuals to get involved, including becoming an ambassador, joining live updates, and participating in fundraising events. These opportunities enable supporters to actively engage with the charity's mission of promoting health and hope globally.

For more information about the 'Pathways to Peace' campaign and other initiatives, please visit emms/peace .