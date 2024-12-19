GREAT AMERICAN FAMILY's CHRISTMAS FRANCHISE FUELS CHANNEL's GROWTH PLACING IT AMONG THE TOP 25 JUST THREE YEARS AFTER LAUNCH

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

In just three years Great American Family, 2023's fastest-growing linear cable television network, became a Top 25 in November for households and persons 2+ in coverage area ratings which were fueled by Year Four of the growing Great American Christmas franchise. Great American Christmas has grown into a beloved destination filled with high profile talent, quality original content and an unwavering commitment to celebrating faith, family and country throughout the Christmas season. While most linear cable channels, especially those with Christmas content, saw steep declines in the Fourth Quarter, Great American Family is among the fastest-growing cable channels on television, creating an expansive and enviable library that viewers will enjoy for years to come.

The company's burgeoning holiday movie franchise, Great American Christmas , launched October 11, further establishing Great American's position as a leader in the original holiday movie space. This Christmas, hit movies like A Christmas Less Traveled (Candace Cameron Bure) , Home Sweet Christmas (Candace Cameron Bure, Cameron Mathison), A Little Women's Christmas (Trevor Donovan, Jillian Murray, Laura Osnes, Jen Lilley), Once Upon a Christmas Wish (Mario Lopez, Courtney Lopez), A Cinderella Christmas Ball Danica McKellar), Get Him Back for Christmas (Carlos PenaVega, Alexa PenaVega), A Vintage Christmas (Merritt Patterson), delivered the highest ratings in network history.

In November, GFAM reported coverage area ratings increases, including:



Household growth of 19%



Women 25-54 growth of 13% Total Viewers growth of 21%

(Nielsen Total Day/Live+Same Day Coverage Ratings, Nov'24 vs Nov '23).

"Great American Christmas continues to resonate with viewers nationwide," said Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Great American Media. "This remarkable performance during a period of widespread decline in the linear space reflects the passion of our talented team, our commitment to high-quality content that uplifts and inspires," Abbott concluded.

