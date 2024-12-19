Chartwells Higher Education Sets New Standard In Campus Dining Sustainability With First-Of-Its-Kind Scope 3 Emissions Tracking

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

In an industry-first, Chartwells is helping its college and university partners meet their sustainability goals with unparalleled insights into dining program impacts

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartwells Higher Education, a recognized leader in contract food management, has announced an industry-first initiative to provide partner colleges and universities with comprehensive Scope 3 emissions tracking and data. Through its exclusive partnership with HowGood, a leader in sustainability intelligence with the world's most extensive database on product and ingredient impact, this groundbreaking program demonstrates Chartwells' commitment to helping its university partners achieve their carbon neutrality goals and sets a new precedent for transparency in campus dining.

While Scope 1 and 2 emissions measure direct operations, Scope 3 emissions are the largest and often the most challenging category of greenhouse gas emissions to measure because they represent all of the indirect emissions produced throughout the supply chain. Through HowGood's Carbon Trust-verified carbon footprinting methodology, Chartwells is enabling its partner universities to track these emissions at a level that's never been done before in higher education dining. By tracking Scope 3 emissions, Chartwells provides colleges and universities a full view of emissions throughout their foodservice supply chain, giving them actionable data and insights to support their green initiatives, reduce their ecological footprint, and make informed choices that positively impact the planet.

"This is a pivotal moment for us and the industry, and we are proud to be leading the charge for Scope 3 emissions tracking for campus dining operations," said Monalisa Prasad, Vice President of Sustainability at Chartwells Higher Education. "Scope 3 emissions data plays such an important role in helping universities reduce their carbon footprint and meet their sustainability targets, and we're thrilled to work side-by-side with these universities to make a real, measurable impact."

HowGood's established reputation and global impact set the stage for Chartwells to lead as the first and only foodservice provider in higher education to track Scope 3 emissions. HowGood is trusted by some of the world's largest food brands, including Chipotle, Danone, Sysco, and Nestle, to improve their environmental and social impacts. This initiative builds on the multi-year partnership between Chartwells and HowGood, which previously introduced climate labeling to campuses nationwide for the first time .

"Chartwells has been setting the tone for the industry's approach to sustainability for years," said Christina Lampert, Director of Growth and Innovation at HowGood. "From their groundbreaking transparency in climate labeling, commitment to holistic impact metrics beyond carbon, and their more recent tackling of Scope 3 emissions tracking, HowGood has been proud to support a partner who values granular, accurate data and cross-functional prioritization of sustainability. This level of leadership and innovation is what will enable significant impact reduction."

Beyond providing sustainability data, Chartwells is committed to educating and empowering students on environmental issues. Through initiatives like climate labeling in dining halls or Planet EatsSM , its climate-friendly, plant-forward dining experience, Chartwells shows students how their food choices can positively impact the planet. By championing Scope 3 emissions tracking, Chartwells not only advances its carbon neutrality and net zero goals and those of its university partners, but also instills a sustainability mindset in the students they serve and encourages them to take action in their own lives.

