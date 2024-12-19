Youth Minister: Kuwait Hosting Arabian Gulf Cup Displays Brotherly Relations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- Information and Culture and Youth State Minister Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi on Thursday stressed that Kuwait's hosting the Arabian Gulf Cup (Khaleeji Zain 26) displays the brotherly relations that bring together Arab youth in a lovely competitive sports atmosphere.

The Arab Gulf Cup has been a bright beacon for youth sports throughout its history since 1970, said Al-Mutairi in a press statement on Thursday, after opening the tournament's main center at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.

Al-Mutairi, who is also the tournament's supreme organizing committee's Chairman, honored the support of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, for the tournament.

He stressed that the organizing committee was keen on equipping the media center with everything needed to aid media professionals from Kuwait and participating countries, to help transmit prominent coverage of the tournament events to followers all over the world.

A unique opening ceremony befitting this Gulf sports tournament is prepared by the committee, added Al-Murtairi, praising the efforts of the committee and all the young volunteers that put in their energy to ensure a wonderful experience.

He pointed out that this prestigious tournament plays an important role in developing the Gulf system, which can result in placing our countries at the forefront of the most important international tournaments, such as the World Cup Qatar 2022.

Saudi Arabia's upcoming organization of the World Cup 2034 and the Asian Cup 2027 comes within this success, which embodies the slogan of the tournament (The future is Khaleeji).

Al-Mutairi stated that in coordination with the Kuwait Football Association, a request would be made to host the Asian Cup 2031, in light of the effort to host many international tournaments in the coming years.

A quality committee was formed within the working committees of the tournament to develop a procedural guide and an institutional memory to be used in organizing upcoming sporting events according to well-studied steps.

Finally, he expressed his happiness at hosting the fans and visitors to Kuwait and added that the organizing committee included the (Hayakum) application for the most important tourist places in Kuwait for them to visit on the sidelines of the tournament. (end)

fsa









MENAFN19122024000071011013ID1109013706