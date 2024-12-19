D-8 Nations Issue Cairo Declaration, Pledging Enhanced Economic Cooperation

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Leaders from the Developing Eight (D-8) countries for economic cooperation issued the“Cairo Declaration” on Thursday, following the conclusion of their summit in Cairo . The declaration outlines a commitment to strengthening partnerships and promoting economic development among member nations.

The“Cairo Declaration” was released following the 11th D-8 Summit, which was held under the theme“Investing in Youth and Supporting Small and Medium Enterprises: Shaping Tomorrow's Economy.” The declaration reaffirms the organisation's dedication to the principles of brotherhood, peace, dialogue, justice, equality, the rule of law, and democracy, which were established at the organisation's founding. The member states consist of Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkey.

The declaration emphasises the importance of unity, equality, mutual respect, and economic cooperation. It reaffirms the commitment to strengthening partnerships in key areas, including agriculture and food security, energy, science, technology, industry, SME development, infrastructure, trade, investment, and transportation, with the goal of promotinginclusive and equitable development across member states.

The leaders stated their commitment to implementing the D-8 Ten-Year Roadmap for 2020-2030, which seeks to deepen economic cooperation in line with the United Nations Development Agenda. They also reiterated their belief in multilateralism and the importance of enhancing cooperation with other organisations, such as the United Nations and the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (COMCEC). The Cairo Declaration also highlighted the importance of South-South cooperation to promote sustainable development, peace, and address global challenges such as poverty, climate change, and inequality.

The leaders emphasised the need to fully operationalise the D-8 Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA), the D-8 Multilateral Agreement on Administrative Assistance in Customs Matters, and the Agreement on the Simplification of Visa Procedures for Businessmen. The declaration also called for the transformation of the PTA into a more progressive instrument, such as a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. Furthermore, the leaders stressed the importance of enhancing investment opportunities and increasing trade among member countries through effective mechanisms, including electronic platforms. They also committed to promoting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in emerging sectors such as digital commerce and fintech.

The Cairo Declaration stated that the member states will enhance cooperation in science, technology, and innovation and study key indicators to assess opportunities for digital transformation, including artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things. They also highlighted the importance of addressing climate change in the context of sustainable development and poverty eradication.

The declaration noted appreciation for Bangladesh's leadership since assuming the presidency in April 2021. It also acknowledged Egypt for hosting the 11th D-8 Summit and welcomed Egypt as the new Chair of the organisation. Furthermore, the declaration recognised the work of D-8 Secretary-General Ambassador Ishaq Abdulkadir Imam and welcomed cooperation with national, regional, and international organizations.

The leaders commended the establishment of the D-8 Youth Development Council, to be hosted by Bangladesh, and encouraged member states to support its work. They also welcomed Iran's initiative to establish a D-8 Mechanism to Support Innovative Ideas of D-8 Youth. Additionally, the leaders acknowledged Nigeria's commitment to hosting the D-8 Development Center for SMEs in Abuja.

The declaration also noted the progress in strengthening trade policies, including through the Third Meeting of the D-8 Industrial Development (IDG-8) Trade Ministers Council in Dhaka and the Informal Meeting of the D-8 IDG-8 Trade Ministers Council in Istanbul. Egypt is set to host the Fourth IDG-8 Trade Ministers Council in 2025.

The leaders also emphasised the significance of the halal economy and agreed to enhance cooperation in this sector through capacity-building initiatives and the sharing of best practices. They also directed the D-8 Industrial Development Group Secretariat to study ways to facilitate the movement of business people among D-8 countries.

The declaration further addressed the importance of agricultural productivity, food security, and rural development. They also commended the efforts of the D-8 Research Center for Agricultural Development and Food Security in Pakistan. The leaders also committed to enhancing cooperation in sustainable tourism, cultural exchange and heritage preservation, with Egypt set to host the 4th D-8 Tourism Ministerial Meeting in Aswan, in 2025. The Secretariat was also commended for launching the first D-8 Tourism City Award, with Antalya, Turkey selected as the first recipient.

The leaders also acknowledged the need to enhance cooperation in the energy sector, promoting the development and application of energy-saving and renewable energy technologies. They also emphasised the importance of connectivity, including air connectivity and civil aviation. Finally, they stated that measures taken to combat climate change should not be a means of restricting international trade. They also called for funding from developed countries to developing nations for a just energy transition. The declaration concluded by noting the importance of the ocean-based economy in supporting the group's objectives.

The D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation , also known as Developing-8, was established in Istanbul in 1997. It comprises Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan , and Türkiye. The organisation's core objective is to enhance economic cooperation among its member states, which aims to stimulate economic growth, sustain development, and elevate living standards. This is achieved by concentrating efforts on improving and boosting collaboration in several key areas including agriculture, trade, transportation, industry, energy, and tourism.