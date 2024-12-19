Weplay Christmas Carnival: Weplay App Officially Announces Christmas Live Stream Collaboration With Alfea From G22 Media Outreach Newswire APAC
Date
12/19/2024 2:32:11 PM
(MENAFN- media OutReach Newswire)
MANILA, PHILIPPINES -
Media OutReach Newswire - 19 December 2024 - WePlay App will team up with Alfea from the internationally renowned music group G22 for an exclusive live stream on the WePlay platform on December 20th at 8 PM. This Christmas special promises an interactive and entertaining experience, allowing fans to connect closely with Alfea.
Alfea will delight the audience in this collaboration with her unique musical style and captivating charm. The live stream will also feature fun games, fan Q&A sessions, and limited-edition prize draws, adding to the festive excitement. This event marks Alfea's first collaboration with the WePlay platform, symbolizing a powerful partnership and an important step in creating more exciting content for users.
MENAFN19122024003551001712ID1109013536
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.