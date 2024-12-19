Productive Dentist Academy Announces Exclusive $300/Hour Production Pledge For Dental Practices

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Productive Academy

Industry-leading Coaching & Marketing Firm Delivers Proven Results for Dentists Seeking Greater Productivity, Reduced Stress, and Long-term Growth

- PDA Co-founder & CEO Victoria Peterson, D, WA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Productive Dentist Academy (PDA), the leading consulting and marketing firm in the nation, introduces its exclusive $300/Hour Production Pledge. This initiative underscores PDA's commitment to helping dental practices enhance production by $300 per hour by following the proven systems and strategies offered in PDA's renowned coaching program.“Doctors face increasing pressures, from overhead increases, employee turnover, and patient demands. This pledge sends a message that if you're committed to growth, we are confident we can help. It lowers the risk for dentists uncertain about the return on investment with dental coaching,” says PDA Co-founder Dr. Bruce B. Baird.“We've spent more than 20 years teaching dentists how to increase their productivity without sacrificing patient care or their own well-being. Now, we're putting our money where our mouth is. If you do your part, we'll ensure you experience an additional $300/hour in production. Whether you're plateaued, planning for retirement, or simply want to reduce stress while growing your business, PDA's coaching program delivers real, measurable results.”The $300/Hour Production Pledge reinforces PDA's commitment to empowering independent dental practices to thrive in today's uncertain economy. With customized coaching plans, PDA helps dentists streamline workflows, improve team dynamics, and implement proven systems to optimize productivity and patient satisfaction.Why PDA's Coaching Program Stands OutFor dentists seeking transformative results, PDA's coaching program focuses on three core goals:Boost Productivity: Achieve measurable increases in production while streamlining schedules to minimize stress and eliminate inefficiencies.Reduce Stress: Master systems and strategies that allow you to leave the office on time, enjoy your lunch break, and reclaim personal time.Create Sustainable Growth: Implement proven frameworks that align with your long-term vision, whether it's achieving financial independence, preparing for transition, or revitalizing your passion for dentistry.“At PDA, we believe dentists deserve more than just survival - they deserve a thriving practice that works for them,” says PDA Co-founder & CEO Victoria Peterson, S.s.D.“With this $300/Hour Production Pledge, we're eliminating uncertainty and giving doctors the confidence to invest in themselves. We've seen time and time again how our coaching transforms practices into productive, resilient businesses that support the doctor's goals, values, and lifestyle.”To learn more about the $300/Hour Production Pledge and how PDA's coaching program can transform your dental practice, call PDA Vice President of Client Services Brent Hogan at 800-757-6077 ext. 135 or email ....Terms and Conditions ApplyThe $300/Hour Production Pledge is subject to the full details, terms, and conditions contained in the PDA Master Services Agreement. For more information, please contact PDA.About Productive Dentist AcademyProductive Dentist Academy (PDA) is an award-winning dental business and marketing consulting firm based in Anacortes, WA. At PDA, we know independent dentists are uncertain about the future of private practice and are concerned there may be no other option than to sell to a dental service organization (DSO). That's why PDA built the Investment Grade PracticeTM platform to be the advocate and level the playing field so independent dentists can optimize profitability, improve patient experience, and align teams to the dentist's core vision. Founded in 2004, employee-owned PDA empowers thousands of dentists internationally so they can make confident decisions as a leader, re-engage their passion, and achieve financial and personal satisfaction. For more information, call 800-757-6077, email ..., or visit .

Benjamin Lund

Productive Dentist Academy

+1 800-757-6077

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.