Empowering The Future Of Decentralized Data With VANA And Dfusion

At the core of this partnership lies a shared mission: to empower individuals and systems with high-quality, validated data while ensuring privacy and user ownership in an increasingly interconnected digital world where users can profit from their data and not just big tech companies. Together, dFusion and VANA are laying the foundation for a transparent, trustworthy, and decentralized data ecosystem .

“We're thrilled to build on the VANA ecosystem as part of our mission to democratize high-quality language data for the entire AI community-not just for big tech. By aggregating this data through Telegram channels, we aim to take another meaningful step toward making knowledge more accessible, inclusive and profitable for the end user. Partnering with VANA aligns perfectly with dFusion's vision, fostering strategic synergy that enhances both our platform and the community's ability to better understand and explore the topics that matter most to them,” said Roger Ying , co-founder of dFusion AI.

Take Back Ownership of Your Data with dFusion's Private Social Lens Data Liquidity Pool (DLP)

dFusion AI is proud to announce the launch of its Private Social Lens Data Liquidity Pool (DLP) , a groundbreaking innovation revolutionizing how user-generated conversational data is collected, validated, and monetized securely and privately. In partnership with VANA , dFusion empowers communities to reclaim control of their data, starting with Telegram messages , to fuel AI models, search engines, and analytics tools while ensuring privacy, decentralization, and data quality .



Why is this Revolutionary?

For the first time, your conversations – not Big Tech's – will drive the future of AI and data analytics. The Private Social Lens DLP :



Captures and verifies chat data securely, starting with Telegram.

Ensures privacy while decentralizing data access. Builds a foundation for AI models to sound more human and contextually accurate.

The DataDAO Advantage

Contributors to the DLP have full control and profit from their data. Through a DataDAO structure:



When data is licensed or sold, rewards go directly to $VFSN DLP token holders . Token holders can search, analyze, and even create AI agents using their own chat data or community insights.

This represents a giant leap forward , where individuals, not corporations, benefit from the value of their data.

Join the Movement – Earn $VFSN Tokens!

To celebrate the launch, dFusion is offering an exclusive promotion :



Stake the first 100,000 $VANA tokens on dFusion's Social Lens DLP at , and dFusion will airdrop an equal number of $VFSN tokens to participants.

This is your chance to be part of the revolution – reclaiming ownership of your private data while earning rewards and contributing to the decentralized AI movement.

Earn More $VFSN

Contribute your Telegram chats to dFusion's Social Lens DLP and unlock additional rewards. Learn more at:

Don't miss this opportunity to take back control of your data, earn from your contributions, and shape the future of AI. Join us today!

Why This Matters

In a digital landscape dominated by large tech corporations, dFusion and VANA are pioneering a movement where data ownership, privacy, and rewards are returned to individuals. This is a giant leap forward toward decentralized AI and a fairer data economy.

Don't miss your chance to join this movement, stake your tokens, and be part of the future of decentralized data.

About dFusion

dFusion is a decentralized data aggregation network revolutionizing how high-quality data is collected, filtered, and validated to power cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) models. By fostering a dynamic, peer-to-peer ecosystem, dFusion enables data nodes to collaborate and learn from one another, forming a decentralized, open-source “Data Hive.”

Key Achievements:



NEAR x Delphi Accelerator : Selected among eight teams, gaining mentorship and investment to advance decentralized AI.

Bittensor Collaboration : Expanding capabilities in decentralized data validation.

Knowledge Ingestion Tool : Enabling users to securely contribute data at genesis.dfusion.a . Expert Team : Backed by the NEAR Foundation and a global team of top university graduates, driving transparency, collaboration, and excellence in decentralized AI.



Why High-Quality Language Data Matters:

Language data fuels intelligent AI systems, but poor-quality inputs can lead to biased or inaccurate results. dFusion prioritizes high-quality, validated data :



Processing 50,000+ knowledge submissions monthly with a 35% acceptance rate.

Building a 40GB+ text knowledge base , surpassing Wikipedia in size, focused on Web3 and AI. Ensuring data integrity through community-driven validation systems.



With its commitment to transparency, collaboration, and innovation, dFusion-alongside VANA's platform -is enhancing conversational intelligence while shaping the future of AI.

Explore the possibilities of decentralized data with dFusion and VANA.

For more information, visit:







