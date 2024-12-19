Unily Named A Leader In Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Intranet Packaged Solutions For Second Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Unily Named a Leader in Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Intranet Packaged Solutions

Unily Scores Highest Across All Use Cases and Places Furthest for Completeness of Vision in the 2024 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Intranet Packaged Solutions

- Chris Ciauri, CEO at UnilyLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Unily, the leading Employee Experience Platform provider, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Intranet Packaged Solutions (IPS) for the second consecutive year. In addition to achieving the highest scores across all use cases in the accompanying Gartner® Critical Capabilities report , Unily also placed furthest on the Completeness of Vision axis.Unily's advanced IPS platform is designed to empower global organizations to unify diverse digital environments, delivering personalized, secure, and scalable intranet solutions for companies with complex operational needs. The solution excels in enabling content-centric workflows, unique employee experiences, and large-scale deployments. With a proven track record of success, Unily continues to cater to large enterprises, particularly those with 10,000+ employees, and remains a trusted partner across industries such as manufacturing and healthcare.Chris Ciauri, CEO of Unily, shared his thoughts on this recognition:"We believe that being named a Leader for the second consecutive year, and scoring highest across all use cases, underscores Unily's unwavering commitment to innovation and customer success. Our solutions are built to solve the unique challenges faced by global enterprises, uniting workforces and unlocking Organizational Velocity through a truly transformative digital workplace experience. We feel this recognition reaffirms that we are meeting the evolving needs of our clients, enabling them to thrive in an increasingly complex and interconnected world."Unily's leadership position is further highlighted by its strengths in content management, search capabilities, and governance. Features such as templated stories, pages, and sites, as well as advanced video and image management, deliver seamless and consistent user experiences across organizations. The ability to secure content and segment into sub-intranets further supports large enterprises seeking flexibility and control.Why Vision Matters in a Rapidly Changing WorldWe believe that placing furthest for Completeness of Vision underscores Unily's role as a forward-thinking partner, helping enterprises stay ahead of technological disruption. In a world where hybrid work, AI, and digital transformation redefine workplace expectations, Unily's ability to anticipate these shifts and offer cutting-edge solutions ensures organizations can maintain agility, enhance engagement, and drive sustainable success.With features like templated content creation, advanced search capabilities, and flexible sub-intranet configurations, Unily empowers enterprises to transform their intranets into dynamic platforms that connect, inform, and inspire. The solution's robust technical foundation, combined with an emphasis on user experience, positions Unily as the go-to choice for organizations looking to innovate at scale.Chris Ciauri, CEO of Unily, emphasized the significance of this recognition:"I think being recognized by Gartner for both our execution and vision demonstrates Unily's commitment to setting the standard for innovation in intranet solutions. In today's fast-moving digital landscape, businesses need partners that don't just meet their needs today but can anticipate what's next. We believe that this recognition is a powerful validation of our strategy, technology, and ability to drive meaningful outcomes for our clients."For more information about Unily and its award-winning solutions, visit .About UnilyUnily maximizes Organizational Velocity for the world's most demanding enterprises, including industry leaders like CVS Health, Shell, and Wipro, empowering them to accelerate decision-making, streamline operations, and engage hyper-distributed workforces. As the only triple leader recognized by all three major intranet analysts, Unily's True Enterprise EX Platform eliminates operational friction and silos, enabling sharper pivots and deeper alignment through governed AI and enterprise-grade scalability. Trusted by global organizations across 140 countries, Unily transforms work life for over 5 million users, driving connection, culture, and performance in the modern digital workplace.Media Contact:Casey FarrManager, Brand and Communications...

