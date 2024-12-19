Operative AOS Enables Blended “Linear Streaming” Revenue Management

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Companies Can Achieve a True Hybrid Media Strategy by Selling Up-Front and Delivering Dynamically For Premium Live and On-Demand Events

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Operative today announced that its cloud-based intelligent media management AOS is fully enabled to support Linear Streaming - the new media model that brings linear workflows to digital delivery channels. AOS helps companies unify and activate their data, optimize sales and transform operations to improve the sell-through and value of inventory across all platforms. It is now the only enterprise revenue management solution built to support the hybrid sales and operational workflows needed to execute Linear Streaming business strategies.

As high-demand content like live sports and events become more pervasive on streaming platforms, they're tasked with retaining the linear-style attributes that advertisers expect such as fixed placements and ad separation. At the same time, they need the attributes of digital such as automated buying and dynamic ad insertion. Operative's AOS is the only solution that enables true convergence giving media companies the ability to apply linear rules, schedules, and workflows that are executed digitally. With AOS, sales teams can sell their high value premium inventory up-front or programmatically, and ads can be delivered dynamically across channels and platforms while adhering to advertiser placement requirements.

“Our advertising products range from pre-sold linear-like ad pods to highly targeted real time programmatic sales and the launch of AOS streamlines our order management needs into a single flexible platform to maximize the value of our premium live sports inventory. Our sales and operations teams get a unified workflow and transparent visibility to create the right proposals for advertisers and the highest yield for our business,” said Grace Shin, VP Advertising Operations at A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC). APMC recently launched Victory+, a groundbreaking direct to consumer, sports streaming service made for fans. The AVOD streaming service features free regional broadcasts of various sports teams including the Dallas Stars and Anaheim Ducks.

Linear Streaming is the future for media companies. To support this new paradigm, their tools need to support a new way of selling and managing advertising. The fixed placement ad pod is emerging as the primary format preferred by leading streamers on their top sports content, affording premium prices from brand advertisers. At the same time dynamic delivery is necessary to achieve scale and optimization as efficiently as possible. As media companies navigate the blended benefits of linear and digital, only Operative's AOS provides the ability to execute the hybrid workflows needed to fully maximize yield for media companies and deliver maximum ROI for advertisers.

Operative has already launched with major live sports, broadcasters and streaming companies to deliver a streamlined platform that unifies all ad products and data into a single converged solution. Operative AOS gives media companies the ability to pick and choose which parts of linear and digital they lean into across their end-to-end advertising business. Only AOS provides the full package of revenue management needed to drive growth across streaming, linear and digital.

Key capabilities of Operative AOS for linear streaming include:



Seamlessly Manage Hybrid Inventory : Deploy a single, comprehensive platform that expertly handles both impression and unit-based inventory, providing real-time visibility into availability and performance.

Live Linear Workflows, Executed Digitally: Translate linear scheduling to streaming, sell on a linear (fixed-placement) schedule within digital channels, and execute hybrid media deals from proposal to approval in a centralized platform so stakeholders work from a single source of truth.

Automated Campaign Execution : Transform sold plans into actionable instructions for both linear traffic systems and ad servers automatically, significantly reducing manual intervention and potential errors. Unification and Activation of Revenue-Driving Data: Leverage precise audience targeting data, stronger forecasting, and more accurate performance measurement to drive maximum yield and better ROI for advertisers.

“Live sports and other top-tier content is moving to streaming channels, which requires a blended approach to ad sales and operations. Major media companies need to leverage a unified platform to support hybrid workflows for Linear Streaming to drive performance for their company across their most premium assets. AOS was designed for this next-generation approach,” said Ben Tatta, Chief Commercial Officer at Operative.

About Operative

Operative is the preferred advertising management solution provider for over 300 of the world's top media brands across 18 countries, including Fox, NBCU, Paramount, Disney, Seven Australia and Sky. Operative brings unmatched solutions to manage digital, linear, and converged advertising workflows while connecting, unifying, and activating data across platforms. Since 2000, Operative has grown to process more than $60 billion in advertising revenue. For more information, visit .

