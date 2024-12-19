Vantage Circle Bags Three Gold At Brandon Hall Excellence Awards® 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Partha Neog, CEO and Co-founder of Vantage CircleTEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vantage Circle, the world's leading Behavioral-Science-Powered Global Employee Recognition and Rewards Platform, proudly announces its victory with three Awards at the Brandon Hall Human Resources Awards® 2024. The three awards were secured in the highly competitive category 'Best Advance in Rewards and Recognition Technology', reflecting Vantage Circle's commitment to excellence and innovation in HR technology and practices.These recognitions celebrate the strategic implementation of Vantage Circle's cutting-edge solutions, across diverse working environments. By empowering organizations to encourage employees to recognize great work, and build engaged and productive teams, Vantage Circle continues to drive exceptional employee experience and bottom-line results.Mr. Partha Neog, CEO and Co-founder of Vantage Circle said,“It is an honor to receive this recognition from Brandon Hall Group alongside our valued partners Tata Communications, Blue Star, and Qualitest. These awards highlight the transformative impact of our platform in enabling organizations to recognize employees, build a culture of recognition, and encourage teams to deliver great work."The Brandon Hall Awards are globally recognized as a benchmark for excellence in human resources and technology, honoring organizations that deliver innovative solutions and measurable results. Vantage Circle's consistent excellence in Rewards and Recognition technology reaffirms its leadership in fostering effective employee recognition, boosting engagement, and creating thriving working environments.About Vantage Circle: Vantage Circle is the world's leading Behavioral-Science-Powered Global Employee Recognition and Rewards SaaS-Platform, trusted by over 3.2 million users and 700+ clients worldwide. It empowers a thriving work culture by offering a combination of innovative platform features and services, coupled with globally accepted frameworks. These nurture productive behaviors by aligning with your organization's core values and leveraging behavioral science. Vantage Circle empowers HR leaders and team managers to identify, recognize, and reinforce productive behaviors within their teams through targeted employee recognition, personalized employee rewards & incentives, and focusing on holistic employee wellness. Over 12 years, the platform has enabled enterprises like Wipro, Infosys, Blue Star, Bosch, Tata Communications, Tata Motors, Tata Realty, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Well Fargo, ACG to transform their approach to productive employee behaviors through holistic employee engagement. With more than 16 languages and localized rewards in 100+ countries, this makes recognition more meaningful. It allows employees to recognize in the flow-of-work from the existing chat or collaboration tools in the organization like MS Teams or Slack. Visit vantagecircle to learn moreAbout Brandon Hall GroupTM: Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

