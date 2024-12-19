Putin: Ready For Dialogue, Compromise With NATO Countries

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- Russian President Vladimir stated on Thursday that almost all North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) countries are at war with Russia, while also reiterating Moscow's readiness for dialogue and compromise.

This remark came during his annual "Direct Line" press conference, where he summarized the year's achievements, answered questions from Russian citizens and on domestic and international issues, and reflected Russia's leadership vision for the future amidst complex global conditions.

Putin emphasized that countries are essentially in conflict with Russia, adding that politics is the art of compromise, and Russia is always ready for that.

He also expressed his willingness to meet with US President-elect Donald Trump, noting they haven't met in over four years.

He reassured that Russia has the economic and military strength to face regional and global challenges, underscoring that enhancing sovereignty is vital for the country's stability and independence, despite Western pressures and sanctions.

Putin pointed out that Russia has leveraged the exit of foreign companies to boost its economy, resulting in an 8 percent growth over the past two years, placing Russia at the top of European growth rates according to international institutions.

Regarding defense capabilities, Putin stated that the Russian military is steadily progressing toward its goals, highlighting the advanced Oreshnik missile system, which he described as hard to intercept.

He also mentioned that the Russian armed forces are gradually establishing control over the Kursk region, alongside strengthening defenses in Russia and Belarus against Western threats.

On Syria, Putin stated that Russia maintains balanced relations with all factions and is able to use its military bases there for humanitarian aid.

Regarding the BRICS group, which stands for Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, Putin clarified that it is not aimed at the West but serves as a platform for enhancing international cooperation, with decisions made by consensus, reflecting the interest of many countries in joining and collaborating with this international bloc.

In response to Western sanctions and their effect on prices, Putin acknowledged that rising prices in Russia are linked to global markets but insisted that the economic situation is stable.

Russian financial institutions are efficiently handling these challenges and urged the West to reassess its policies toward Moscow, he added.

Finally, Putin commented on the assassination of Igor Kirillov, the head of Russia's radiation, chemical, and biological defense forces, and his assistant, calling it a serious threat to many, underlining the increasing security challenges Russia faces both domestically and internationally. (end)

