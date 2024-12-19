Lemon Seed Marketing Opens Annual Conference To Home Service Industry

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Leading branding agency for the trades allows registration to historically client-exclusive event

LUFKIN, Texas, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemon Seed Marketing , a leading branding and marketing agency for the home service industry, is hosting its fifth annual Lemon Seed Jan. 26-29 in Lufkin, Texas. While the conference has typically been exclusive to Lemon Seed clients, this year's event, titled "Get a Clue: Keys to Unlocking the Marketing Mystery," is open to all home service businesses.

Lemon Seed Marketing, leading branding agency for the trades, opens annual conference to home service industry.

Continue Reading

"Our first four conferences were private events for existing clients, but this year we are opening our event to all home service owners and marketers seeking an experience that combines education, inspiration and fun," said Crystal Williams, founder and lead strategist at Lemon Seed Marketing. "My family has owned an HVAC company since 1974, and I understand how much of a lift marketing can be for owners to tackle on their own, which is why we are focused on helping companies like the one my family owns."

Lemon Seed has continued to evolve and expand its branding services thanks to Williams' close work with Emily Fleniken, an experienced branding professional and partner at Lemon Seed.

As an extension of this, the marketing and branding conference will provide business owners and their teams guidance to implement best practices and trends into a promotional plan for their own company. Sessions and workshops will focus on finance, operations, branding, community, leadership, marketing and advertising. In addition to presentations from Williams and Fleniken, other conference sessions and workshops include:



Kelly Schols, success mentor and author – "Mentor Your Successor"

Trey McWilliams, McWilliams Heating, Cooling and Plumbing – "Financial KPIs you must track in 2025

Power Selling Pros founder and industry leader Brigham Dickinson – "How Technicians Get Homeowners to Buy More Without Selling"

Industry Hot Topics Round Table

CSR Academy, an exclusive, 90-min workshop designed to help business owners unlock the full potential of their Call Center and CSRs On-site tour of the McWilliams facilities, including their call center, training lab, warehouse and meeting spaces

Fleniken says the week promises to be an exciting mix of good information and good times. By mixing informational sessions with networking opportunities, she hopes attendees leave with actionable ideas and the enthusiasm to implement them.

"The ultimate solution is to make the path to success seem less of a secret by developing actionable strategies," Fleniken said. "And that is what this conference is all about: offering an opportunity to not only learn firsthand from experts in the field, but also to have plenty of fun networking time with peers to compare notes and learn from each other."

For more information or to sign up for the conference, please visit: .

For more information about Lemon Seed Marketing, please visit: .

About Lemon Seed Marketing

Lemon Seed Marketing

is a full-service brand strategy agency dedicated to helping business in the skilled trades grow. Founded by an industry veteran, they operate with a deep understanding of the home service space. Offering deep consultation and a personalized approach to client service helps them stand apart, as they assist owners implement their brand into every aspect of their business. Comprised of an experienced team of marketing professionals, Lemon Seed marketing backs their strategy consultation and implementation with realistic, measurable KPIs that clients can use to track their success.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Lemon Seed Marketing

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED