Hamleys unveils an enchanting Elf Christmas Market, offering families in UAE a magical festive experience

(MENAFN- Watermelon Communications) experience

Dubai – December 19, 2024 – Hamleys, the world’s most beloved toy store, is bringing festive magic to life with its enchanting Elf Christmas Market, set to captivate families and children in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. This holiday season, Hamleys stores at The Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, and Yas Mall will transform into winter wonderlands brimming with activities, treats, and holiday cheer.

A grand tree-lighting ceremony at The Dubai Mall on December 13th marked the start of these celebrations, promising an evening of joy, entertainment, and unforgettable memories.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Nabil Daud, CEO at Hamleys, said, “The Elf Christmas Market offers a unique, immersive experience where children can explore a magical world filled with festive fun. Families can create their own hot chocolate at the DIY Hot Chocolate Station, while kids unleash their creativity at the Cookie Decorating Station, adding icing and sprinkles to their treats.”

“The Snow Globe Making activity provides an opportunity to craft a cherished keepsake, and the Elf Tree Kits allow children to build their very own mini Christmas trees. To add to the excitement, the Spin the Elf Wheel game gives customers who make purchases of AED 500 or more a chance to win fantastic prizes,” he added.

“The Hamleys at The Dubai Mall hosted a dazzling Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. The event featured live performances from musicians, ballet dancers, and choirs, creating a festive atmosphere for the whole family,” Mr. Nabil Daud said.

To extend the festive joy, Hamleys stores at Mall of the Emirates, Mirdif City Centre, Yas Mall, and Zahia Mall will host various Christmas-themed activities. From Santa’s Gift Toss at Yas Mall to spinning the Elf Wheel at Zahia Mall, there are endless ways to engage in the holiday spirit. Mall of the Emirates will feature a mug painting station, Santa Gift Toss, and an Elf Workshop Wall, ensuring fun for everyone.

Adding a touch of personalization to the festive season, Hamleys is also introducing a "Toy Concierge" service. This bespoke experience allows shoppers to book one-on-one consultations for tailored toy recommendations, available in-store or over the phone. Exclusive Christmas Hampers filled with festive treats and surprises are also available for purchase across all stores, making Hamleys the perfect destination for holiday gifting.



This Christmas, Hamleys invites families to step into a world of magic, joy, and wonder. From the Elf Christmas Market to festive activities and the spectacular tree lighting ceremony, Hamleys promises to make this holiday season unforgettable. Visit Hamleys stores and let the magic of Christmas come alive.





MENAFN19122024004053011591ID1109012135