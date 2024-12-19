Liberty Star Announces  Assay Results From The Hay Mountain Project Red Rock Canyon MEP Area Containing Bonanza Grade Gold Results

Channel sampling at the Red Rock Canyon property continues to produce bonanza grades with 107.5 and 60.0 gpt reported in the latest assay results.

The Company has recently received results from 95 rock channel samples cut across the gold-bearing jasperoid lenses on the property. One-third of the samples submitted ran greater than 0.5 gpt Au 18% ran greater than 1 gpt and significantly, two samples 475956 and 475957 ran 107.5 gpt and 60 gpt respectively. Nine QA/QC samples were added to this batch for a total of 104 samples.

Liberty Star Chief Geologist, Jim Bryce stated,“We submitted these samples in early November, so the six-week wait has ended with an early Christmas present for us. These exciting results prove to us that mineralization on the RRC project is much wider spread than we, or previous prospectors originally thought. Our crew still has more sampling to do, so our hopes are high that we will see continued success in the channeling this spring. When the two high-grade samples from this report are plotted on a map along with other previous samples in the area which returned >10 gpt Au, there are six distinct hits in five different channel samples which form a gently sigmoidal line trending just west of due north. This is the same strike as most of the lenses in the area. Since there are few outcrop exposures in the area these channel samples were interpreted to be different lenses. I am beginning to believe that this is in fact a single high-grade vein which is mostly covered by overburden. If this is the case, then the vein, as currently understood, is at least 400' long. Mechanical excavation in the covered areas will help us understand the true dimensions of this vein at surface.”

The company is currently in the process of entering this information into the database and a more detailed press release will be forthcoming with further details.

Liberty Star Minerals follows industry standards regarding sample collection, chain of custody and Quality Assurance – Quality Control. QA/QC samples consist of blanks, standards and sample duplicates. These are inserted into the sample stream every 10th sample. All samples are delivered directly to the ALS preparation laboratory in Tucson AZ, which ships the final prepared pulps to the main ALS analytical laboratory in Vancouver Canada.

About Liberty Star Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (LBSR: OTCQB), d/b/a Liberty Star Minerals, is an Arizona-based mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Arizona and the southwest USA. Currently the company controls properties that are located over what management considers some of North America's richest mineralized regions for copper, gold, silver, molybdenum (moly), and associated metals. The Company's premiere property is the Hay Mountain property (exploration stage) for porphyry copper, gold, moly and other commercially important minerals. Specific targets have been selected to explore for near-surface and deep-seated ore bodies, of which there are numerous analogs nearby. Contiguous with the primary Hay Mountain porphyry exploration target, and part of the overall Hay Mountain property, is an increasingly attractive area of exploration stage gold mineralization denominated Red Rock Canyon. Red Rock Canyon exhibits what we believe are extensive, promising hydrothermal associated gold-bearing structures that are documented in historical public and Company records. View numerous geoscientific reports on our website . The Hay Mountain & Red Rock Canyon properties are in Cochise County (southeast) Arizona, USA .

