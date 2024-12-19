Life Paralyzed In Kurram As Routes Remain Blocked Schools To Close Indefinitely, Protests Loom

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The ongoing closure of routes in Kurram District has brought daily life to a standstill, with educational leaders announcing the indefinite closure of all from tomorrow as a form of protest. groups have also threatened a protest movement if the situation remains unresolved.

In a press at Parachinar Press Club, educational heads including Marjan Ali and Zahid Hussain criticized the for failing to protect citizens and instead exacerbating their suffering. They stated that people are being deprived of basic necessities such as food, medicine, and fuel, leaving them to perish.

The leaders strongly condemned the misleading statements by provincial ministers Barrister Saif and Hisham Khan regarding the deaths of children and the road blockades in Parachinar.

Meanwhile, social activist Mir Afzal Khan, alongside members of the Pak Youth Movement, highlighted the dire situation in hospitals and medical stores where a lack of medicine has resulted in the deaths of children. He accused officials of issuing false statements instead of addressing the crisis and announced plans for protest sit-ins if immediate action is not taken.

The transportation blockade stems from a November 21 armed attack on a convoy of passenger vehicles and subsequent tribal clashes. The main routes, including the Pak-Afghan border, remain closed, leading to severe shortages of food, daily essentials, and fuel in Parachinar and surrounding areas. The harsh winter has further compounded the crisis, with residents suffering due to the depletion of gas supplies.

Medical services have collapsed, with hospitals running out of supplies and an increase in fatalities. Dr. Mir Hassan Jan, the Medical Superintendent of the local hospital, confirmed the deaths of 54 individuals, including 29 children, due to the lack of treatment.

The situation has left shops in Parachinar empty, forcing the closure of all hotels, restaurants, and bakeries, further worsening the hardships faced by residents.

Member of the National Assembly Hamid Hussain expressed grave concern over the rising number of deaths due to lack of medical care. He questioned the silence over the killings of travelers on the main highway and criticized the authorities for failing to reopen the routes, terming it a grave injustice.

Hussain warned that if the routes are not reopened and made secure immediately, a large-scale protest movement will be launched.