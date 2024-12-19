Packaged Oxygen Market Projected To Surpass US$2,031.09 Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 5.25%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The packaged oxygen is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.25%, reaching a market size of US$2,031.09 billion in 2030 from US$1,572.85 billion in 2025.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global packaged oxygen market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.25% between 2025 and 2030, reaching US$2,031.09 billion by 2030.The initiatives and support of several organizations worldwide have fueled the demand for the medical oxygen supply at health facilities. These increased initiatives are due to the COVID-19 pandemic, where several people lost their lives because of a lack of oxygen. In May 2023, UNICEF developed an innovative emergency solution, known as“Oxygen Plant-in-a-Box” to ensure a reliable source of oxygen supply. Three containerized Oxygen Plants had been handed over to the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan. These would be installed at the Center of Infectious Diseases and International Center of Traumatology in Ashgabat, and Tejen City Hospital. Emergency access to oxygen can save lives and is also critical for children with pneumonia and other respiratory infections.Further, the Oxygen Emergency Taskforce of the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT-Accelerator) was launched in February 2021 to coordinate the response of multilateral agencies and mobilize grant financing to help low- and middle-income countries deal with acute oxygen shortages. Global Oxygen Alliance (GO2AL) is also closely collaborating with the Lancet Global Health Commission on Medical Oxygen Security, launched in September 2022 to address major gaps in oxygen research and accelerate the delivery of medical oxygen globally.Moreover, one of the emerging trends in the manufacturing of low-carbon oxygen production is significant. In June 2024, Air Liquide planned to invest up to 850 million dollars to build and operate four Large Modular Air separation units. This was a binding agreement with ExxonMobil for its planned low-carbon hydrogen project in Baytown, USA.Access sample report or view details:By oxygen type, the global packaged oxygen market is segmented into medical oxygen and industrial oxygen. The industrial demand for oxygen has been boosted by growing industrial development across different regions such as the Asia-Pacific region. The growing healthcare sector across the world has created a demand for medical oxygen.By end-user, the global packaged oxygen market is segmented into hospitals, industries, and others. Hospitals have a significant oxygen demand worldwide, especially since the demand has surged after the Covid-19 pandemic. Respiratory ailments have been surging across the world due to air pollution, and the need for medical oxygen has been surging in homes and hospitals simultaneously. The increasing industrial growth needed gas for several applications thus the need for oxygen in welding, cutting, oxygen scarfing, flame cleaning, flame hardening, and flame straightening would surge during the forecast period.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region of the global packaged oxygen market is growing significantly. The market is driven by industrial development, in India the manufacturing exports registered their highest annual exports of US$ 447.46 billion with 6.03% growth during FY23. China's economy grew at a rate of 5% in the first half of 2024. The growth in the region is supported by consumer spending on services, exports, and investment in manufacturing and public infrastructure. This fueled growth in the industrial sector leads to increased demand for the industrial oxygen.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global packaged oxygen market that have been covered are Oxy99, Messer Group GmbH, Leeden National Oxygen Ltd., Vitality Air, The Linde Group, Gupta Oxygen Pvt Ltd., Oxygen Plus. Inc., Boost Oxygen, LLC, Wild Goose Filling, Gaztron Engineering, Gulf Cryo, Matheson, GENERON, JSC Grasys, and Air Liquide.The market analytics report segments the global packaged oxygen market as follows:.By Oxygen TypeoMedical OxygenoIndustrial Oxygen.By End-User IndustryoHospitalsoIndustriesoOthers.By Geography.North AmericaoUSAoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoOthers.EuropeoUKoGermanyoFranceoItalyoSpainoOthers.Middle East and AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoOthers.Asia PacificoChinaoJapanoIndiaoSouth KoreaoIndonesiaoTaiwanoOthersCompanies Profiled:.Oxy99.Messer Group GmbH.Leeden National Oxygen Ltd..Vitality Air.The Linde Group.Gupta Oxygen Pvt Ltd..Oxygen Plus. Inc..Boost Oxygen, LLC.Wild Goose Filling.Gaztron Engineering.Gulf Cryo.Matheson.GENERON.JSC Grasys.Air LiquideExplore More Reports:.Oxygen Concentrators Market:.Consumer Oxygen Equipment Market:.Portable Oxygen Concentrator Market:

