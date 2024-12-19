Cardinal Health To Announce Second-Quarter Results For Fiscal Year 2025 On January 30
Date
12/19/2024 7:01:07 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
DUBLIN, Ohio, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal health (NYSE:
CAH ) plans to release second-quarter financial results for its fiscal year 2025 on January 30, prior to the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The company will webcast a discussion of these results beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern.
To access the webcast and corresponding slide presentation, visit Cardinal Health's Investor Relations page. No access code is required. Presentation slides and a webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations page for 12 months.
About Cardinal Health
Cardinal
Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals and specialty products; a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products; a supplier of home-health and direct-to-patient products and services;
an operator of nuclear pharmacies and manufacturing facilities; and a provider of performance and data solutions. Our company's customer-centric focus drives continuous improvement and leads to innovative solutions that improve people's lives every day. Learn more about Cardinal Health at
cardinalhealth
and in our
Newsroom .
|
Media:
|
Erich Timmerman
|
|
(614) 757-8231
|
|
[email protected]
|
Investors:
|
Matt Sims
|
|
(614) 553-3661
|
|
[email protected]
SOURCE Cardinal Health, Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN19122024003732001241ID1109011649
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.