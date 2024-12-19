Canadian press files lawsuit against OpenAI

(MENAFN) A group of Canadian news organizations has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, accusing the company of using their copyrighted content to train its AI models, including ChatGPT, without permission or compensation. The lawsuit, filed in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, demands punitive damages and a order prohibiting OpenAI from using their news articles in the future.



The companies—Torstar, Postmedia, The Globe and Mail, The Canadian Press, and CBC/Radio-Canada—claim that OpenAI violated copyright and usage terms by scraping large amounts of their content for AI development. They argue that OpenAI's actions, done for commercial profit, are illegal and harmful to journalism, which serves the public interest.



This lawsuit is part of a broader trend of legal challenges faced by OpenAI. Last year, The New York Times filed a lawsuit alleging copyright infringement, and earlier this year, Elon Musk sued the company for violating its mission to develop AI for the benefit of humanity.

