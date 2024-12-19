Lankaran State Drama Theater Conducts Master Class For Theater Workers

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Lankaran State Drama Theater has conducted a master class as part of the project "Professional Theater Master Class", Azernews reports.

The project is organized by the Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Center of Culture.

The master class, designed for directors and actors of drama theaters operating in the country's regions, was conducted by Honored Artist, director Bahram Osmanov and theater critic Daglar Yusif.

The training provided the participants with the opportunity to exchange experiences, improve their skills and develop their acting potential.

The professional theater classes improved such acting skills as communication with the audience, the ability to work with the director, stage freedom and technique, as well as the ability to master the game, stage rhythm and plasticity, and speech culture.

The main goal of the project is to teach the professional foundations of art in regional theater, improve the level of professionalism through the exchange of theoretical and practical experience, and create an active creative environment.

Also, within the framework of the project, the artistic director Bahram Osmanov together with the young and talented director Emil Asgarov began work on the play by the world-famous Swedish playwright Lars Nuren "Demons". The play, which will be staged in Azerbaijan for the first time, was received with interest by the team.

Recall that the "Professional Theater Master Class" was first held by the Scientific-Methodological and Qualification Centers at the Gusar State Lezgin Drama Theater.