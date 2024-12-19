Lankaran State Drama Theater Conducts Master Class For Theater Workers
Laman Ismayilova
Lankaran State Drama Theater has conducted a master class as
part of the project "Professional Theater Master Class",
Azernews reports.
The project is organized by the Culture Ministry's Scientific,
Methodological and Qualification Center of Culture.
The master class, designed for directors and actors of drama
theaters operating in the country's regions, was conducted by
Honored Artist, director Bahram Osmanov and theater critic Daglar
Yusif.
The training provided the participants with the opportunity to
exchange experiences, improve their skills and develop their acting
potential.
The professional theater classes improved such acting skills as
communication with the audience, the ability to work with the
director, stage freedom and technique, as well as the ability to
master the game, stage rhythm and plasticity, and speech
culture.
The main goal of the project is to teach the professional
foundations of art in regional theater, improve the level of
professionalism through the exchange of theoretical and practical
experience, and create an active creative environment.
Also, within the framework of the project, the artistic director
Bahram Osmanov together with the young and talented director Emil
Asgarov began work on the play by the world-famous Swedish
playwright Lars Nuren "Demons". The play, which will be staged in
Azerbaijan for the first time, was received with interest by the
team.
Recall that the "Professional Theater Master Class" was first
held by the Scientific-Methodological and Qualification Centers at
the Gusar State Lezgin Drama Theater.
