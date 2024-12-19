Fortune Barishal Confirm Shaheen Afridi's First-Ever Appearance In BPL

(MENAFN- IANS) Dhaka, Dec 19 (IANS) Pakistan premier pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi will make his maiden appearance in the Bangladesh (BPL) for the defending champions Fortune Barishal in the upcoming edition of the tournament.

The 11th edition of the BPL will kick start on December 30 with reigning champions Fortune Barishal taking on newcomers Durbar Rajshahi at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

"Pakistani left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi will play for Fortune Barishal in the upcoming BPL," Cricbuzz quoted the franchise as saying in a statement.

The franchise official confirmed that the 24-year-old pace bowler was signed as a direct recruit and will be available for the first five matches of the tournament, with the Pakistan Cricket Board granting him a no-objection certificate until January 15.

Other direct signings for Fortune include Kyle Mayers, Dawid Malan, Mohammad Nabi, Faheem Ashraf, Ali Mohammad, and Jahandad Khan, while James Fuller, Pathum Nissanka, and Nandre Burger were selected from the players' draft.

Fortune also boasts a strong roster of local talent, featuring Tamim Iqbal, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Tanvir Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Ripon Mondol, Ebadot Hossain, Nayeem Hasan, Rishad Hossain and Taijul Islam.

The BPL, which includes seven franchises - Dhaka Capitals, Chittagong Kings, Durbar Rajshahi, Fortune Barishal, Khulna Tigers, Rangpur Riders and Sylhet Strikers - will run until February 7.