Master Class By Peruvian Celebrity Chef Julio Castillo At AAFT School Of Hospitality And Tourism

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – The AAFT School of Hospitality and hosted an engaging and insightful master class conducted by renowned Peruvian celebrity chef Julio Castillo. Known for his innovative techniques and expertise in Peruvian cuisine, Chef Castillo captivated the students with his creative approach to cooking and shared his passion for Peruvian gastronomy.



The students were thrilled to learn a variety of authentic Peruvian dishes, gaining first-hand knowledge of the vibrant flavors, unique ingredients, and rich traditions of Peruvian cuisine. The hands-on experience provided them with a deeper understanding of global culinary arts and left a lasting impression on their culinary aspirations.



Speaking at the event, H.E. Javier Manuel Paulinich Velarde, Ambassador of Peru to India, emphasized the importance of cultural exchange through food. He stated,“Peruvian cuisine is an integral part of our cultural identity. We are delighted to bring this experience to India and showcase the flavors of Peru. I hope this session inspires the next generation of culinary professionals.”



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University and President of the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI), expressed his appreciation for the initiative, saying,“Hosting Chef Julio Castillo at AAFT is a testament to our commitment to providing global exposure to our students. Culinary arts are a bridge that connects cultures, and this master class has enriched our students with valuable international insights.”



The session concluded with an interactive Q&A, where students had the opportunity to discuss culinary trends and techniques with Chef Castillo. The event not only celebrated Peruvian cuisine but also reinforced AAFT's dedication to fostering a dynamic learning environment for its students.



