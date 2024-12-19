(MENAFN) The White House delivered a harsh alert to policymakers on Capitol Hill Wednesday evening, stating that a closure might cause extensive uncertainty through the nation as President-elect Donald tries to destroy an assistance agreement.



Representative Karine Jean-Pierre noted in a statement that a closure “would hurt families who are gathering to meet with their loved ones” throughout the holiday season and might “endanger the basic services Americans from veterans to Social Security recipients rely on.”



“Republicans need to stop playing with this bipartisan agreement or they will hurt hardworking Americans and create instability across the country,” Jean-Pierre stated.



“President-elect Trump and Vice President-elect (J.D.) Vance ordered Republicans to shut down the government, and they are threatening to do just that -- while undermining communities recovering from disasters, farmers and ranchers, and community health centers,” she also noted.



Trump and Vance just hours previously delivered an extensive statement in which they hugely destroyed a bilateral deal to support the government over March 14, stating the deal, which needed months to discuss, is a “betrayal of our country.”



Trump conveyed that several of the economic supplies in what is popular as the continuing resolution be exposed, and the value of money the government is permitted to use be elevated.

