Kuwait Crude Oil Edges Four Cents Higher Wed. To USD 74.19 Pb - KPC

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- Kuwait oil endged four cents higher during Wednesday's trading to reach USD 74.19 per barrel compared with USD 74.15 pb the day before, Kuwait Corporation (KPC) said Thursday. Brent crude rose 20 cents to USD 73.39 pb and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 50 cents to USD 70.58 pb. (end) km

