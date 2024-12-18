Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Decreases Its Prime Rate To 7.5 Percent
Date
12/18/2024 5:16:01 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington
Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN ) announced that its prime rate is decreasing from 7.75 percent to 7.5 percent, effective December 19, 2024.
Huntington's rate last changed on November 8, 2024, decreasing from 8 percent to 7.75 percent.
About Huntington
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $201 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle‐market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates 975 branches in 12 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit
Huntington
for more information.
SOURCE Huntington National Bank
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN18122024003732001241ID1109009307
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.