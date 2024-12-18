Lennar Reports Fourth Quarter And Fiscal 2024 Results

2024 Fourth Quarter

Highlights– comparisons to the prior year quarter



Net per diluted share of $4.06 ($4.03, excluding mark-to-market gains on investments)

Net earnings of $1.1 billion

New orders decreased 3% to 16,895 homes; new orders dollar value decreased 1% to $7.2 billion

Backlog of 11,633 homes with a dollar value of $5.4 billion

Deliveries decreased 7% to 22,206 homes

Total revenues of $9.9 billion

Homebuilding operating earnings of $1.5 billion



Gross margin on home sales of 22.1%



S,G&A expenses as a % of revenues from home sales of 7.2%

Net margin on home sales of 14.9%

Financial Services operating earnings of $154 million

Multifamily operating loss of $0.2 million

Lennar Other operating earnings of $0.5 million

Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents of $4.7 billion

Years supply of owned homesites of 1.1 years and controlled homesites of 82%

No outstanding borrowings under the Company's $2.9 billion revolving credit facility

Homebuilding debt to total capital of 7.5%

Repurchased 3 million shares of Lennar common stock for $521 million In November 2024, the Company entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Rausch Coleman Homes, a residential homebuilder, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025

2024 Fiscal Year

Highlights - comparisons to prior year



Net earnings per diluted share of $14.31 ($13.86, excluding mark-to-market gains and other one-time items, (collectively, "adjustments"))

Net earnings of $3.9 billion ($3.8 billion excluding adjustments)

New orders increased 11% to 76,951 homes

Deliveries increased 10% to 80,210 homes

Total revenues of $35.4 billion

Gross margin on home sales of 22.3%; net margin of 14.9%

Redeemed/repurchased $554 million of senior notes

Repurchased 13.6 million shares of Lennar common stock for $2.1 billion Homebuilding return on inventory of 29.2%

Dec. 18, 2024

one of

the nation's largest homebuilders, today reported results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended November 30, 2024. Fourth quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2024 were $1.1 billion, or $4.06 per diluted share, compared to $1.4 billion, or $4.82 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2023. Excluding mark-to-market gains on technology investments, fourth quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2024 were $1.1 billion, or $4.03 per diluted share, compared to fourth quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2023 of $1.5 billion, or $5.17 per diluted share, excluding mark-to-market losses on technology investments and other one-time items (collectively, "adjustments"). Net earnings attributable to Lennar for the year ended November 30, 2024 were $3.9 billion, or $14.31 per diluted share, compared to $3.9 billion, or $13.73 per diluted share for the year ended November 30, 2023. Excluding adjustments, net earnings attributable to Lennar for the year ended November 30, 2024 were $3.8 billion, or $13.86 per diluted share, compared to $4.1 billion, or $14.25 per diluted share for the year ended November 30, 2023.

Stuart Miller, Executive Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Lennar, said, "In the course of our fourth quarter, the housing market that appeared to be improving as the Fed cut short-term interest rates, proved to be far more challenging as mortgage rates rose almost 100 basis points through the quarter. Even while demand remained strong, and the chronic supply shortage continued to drive the market, our results were driven by affordability limitations from higher interest rates."

"Accordingly, in our fourth quarter, sales pace lagged expectations as interest rates climbed and our new orders fell short of expectations to 16,895 homes vs the low end of our guidance of 19,000 homes. Consistent with our strategy of matching sales pace with production, we adjusted sales price, incentives, and margin in order to re-ignite sales and actively manage inventory levels. We ended the quarter with two completed, unsold homes per community, which was within our historical range."

"In the fourth quarter, earnings were $1.1 billion, or $4.06 per diluted share. We delivered 22,206 homes in the quarter and our average sales price, net of incentives, per home delivered was $430,000 in the fourth quarter, slightly down from last year. Our homebuilding gross margin in the fourth quarter was 22.1%, with SG&A expenses of 7.2%, resulting in a 14.9% net margin."

"Driven by our consistent focus on cash flow, we constructively allocated capital while we continued to strengthen and fortify our balance sheet. During the quarter, we repurchased $521 million of our common stock, had no outstanding borrowings on our $2.9 billion revolving credit facility and cash of $4.7 billion, ending the quarter with homebuilding debt to total capital of 7.5%. With cash on hand exceeding our debt, and with overall liquidity of approximately $7.6 billion, our balance sheet remains extremely strong."



"Against this backdrop, we continue to remain focused on our volume-based strategy of driving sales and cash flow while using margin as a shock absorber as we continue to migrate to an asset-light, land-light business model. This strategy is reflected in both the public filing of a registration statement on Form S-11 for the planned spin-off of

Millrose Properties, Inc., as well as our previously announced acquisition of Rausch Coleman Homes as we focus on growing to drive affordability and fill the supply gap that is reflected in the marketplace."

Jon Jaffe, Co-Chief Executive Officer and President of Lennar, said, "Operationally, our starts pace and sales pace were 4.6 homes and 4.2 homes per community in the fourth quarter, respectively, as we continue to move closer to an even flow operating model. Our cycle time was down to 138 days, or 14% lower year over year, as our production first focus has positively impacted our production times, while our inventory turn improved to 1.6 times reflecting broader efficiencies. Concurrently, the Lennar Marketing and Sales Machine continued to carefully match our sales pace to our production pace using our digital marketing and dynamic pricing models."

"During the quarter, we continued the migration to our land light strategy. This was evidenced by our years supply of owned homesites improving to 1.1 years from 1.4 years last year and our controlled homesite percentage increasing to 82% from 76% year over year, resulting in a return on inventory of 29.2%."

Mr. Miller concluded, "As we look ahead, we expect to deliver between 17,000 and 17,500 homes for the first quarter of 2025 and between 86,000 and 88,000 homes for the full year 2025, including the impact of the Rausch Coleman acquisition. While we remain optimistic that margins will normalize as affordability normalizes and our cost structure benefits from our volume, we expect our gross margin in the first quarter to be between 19.0% and 19.25%, and at this time, we will not guide to full year gross margin until we have a better sense of market conditions as the year unfolds."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

THREE MONTHS ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2024 COMPARED TO

THREE MONTHS ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2023

Homebuilding

Revenues from home sales decreased 9% in the fourth quarter of 2024 to $9.5 billion from $10.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023. Revenues were lower primarily due to a 7% decrease in the number of home deliveries and a 3% decrease in the average sales price of homes delivered. New home deliveries decreased to 22,206 homes in the fourth quarter of 2024 from 23,795 homes in the fourth quarter of 2023. The average sales price of homes delivered was $430,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $441,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease in average sales price of homes delivered in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the same period last year was primarily due to pricing to market through an increased use of incentives and product mix.

Gross margins on home sales were $2.1 billion, or 22.1%, in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to

$2.5 billion, or 24.2%, in the fourth quarter of 2023. During the fourth quarter of 2024, gross margins decreased primarily because revenue per square foot decreased while land costs increased year over year, which was partially offset by a decrease in costs per square foot due to lower costs of materials as the Company continued to focus on construction cost savings.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $682 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $688 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. As a percentage of revenues from home sales, selling, general and administrative expenses increased to 7.2% in the fourth quarter of 2024, from 6.6% in the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to less leverage as a result of both lower volume and average sales price.

Financial Services

Operating earnings for the Financial Services segment were $154 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $168 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease in operating earnings was primarily due to lower profit per loan in the Company's mortgage business.

Other Ancillary Businesses

Operating loss for the Multifamily segment was $0.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to operating loss of $12 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Operating earnings for the Lennar Other segment were $0.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to an operating loss of $125 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The Lennar Other operating earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024 were primarily due to positive mark-to-market adjustments of $13 million on the Company's publicly traded technology investments, which was partially offset by other operating losses. The Lennar Other operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily due to negative mark-to-market adjustments of $36 million on the Company's publicly traded technology investments and a $65 million write-off of one of the Company's non-public technology investments.

Tax Rate

For the quarters ended November 30, 2024 and 2023, the Company had a tax provision of $358 million and $417 million, which resulted in an overall effective income tax rate of 24.6% and 23.4%, respectively. For both periods, the Company's effective income tax rate included state income tax expense and non-deductible executive compensation, partially offset by tax credits. The increase in the effective tax rate from the prior year for the three months ended November 30, 2024 was primarily due to additional state income tax expense.

OTHER TRANSACTIONS

Credit Facility

In November 2024, the Company amended and restated the credit agreement governing its unsecured revolving credit facility (the "Credit Facility") to, among other things, increase the lenders' commitments to

$2.875 billion until May 2027 when this amount will be reduced to $2.650 billion until final maturity in November 2029. As of November 30, 2024, there were no outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility.

Share Repurchases

During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company repurchased

3 million shares of its common stock for $521 million at an average per share price of $173.79.

Liquidity

At November

30, 2024, the Company had $4.7 billion of Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents and no outstanding borrowings under its $2.9 billion Credit Facility, thereby providing approximately $7.6 billion of available capacity.

Guidance

The following are the Company's expected results of its homebuilding and financial services activities: