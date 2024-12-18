Banzai Appoints Nancy Norton As Chief Legal Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brings Extensive and Corporate Governance Expertise in Successful and Biotech Companies

SEATTLE, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banzai International, (NASDAQ: BNZI) (“Banzai” or the“Company”), a leading marketing company that provides essential marketing and sales solutions, today announced the appointment of Nancy Norton as Chief Legal Officer (CLO).

Nancy Norton is an experienced attorney with a demonstrated history of successfully guiding global hightech and biotech companies through transformational growth. Prior to joining Banzai, Norton served as Vice President, Legal at Novartis, where she led a legal team providing advice and counsel on a wide variety of legal, compliance and operational matters. She previously held leadership positions as General Counsel at Kymeta, a SaaS satellite technology provider; Vice President, Legal at Ingram Micro Cloud, a global IT leader; and Senior Corporate Counsel at Avanade, a leading provider of cloud and AI solutions within the Microsoft ecosystem. Norton holds a BA in Economics from the University of Michigan, a JD from Seattle University School, and a Master of Laws from the University of the Pacific.

“Nancy's vast industry experience and deep legal expertise will immediately strengthen our strategic and legal capabilities, and we welcome her to the executive team,” said Joe Davy, Founder and CEO of Banzai.“Her proven leadership in licensing, privacy, regulatory matters, M&A and commercial transactions will be instrumental as we continue to scale. Nancy will also play a critical role in driving our acquisition strategy and exploring new avenues for growth.”

Norton added,“I am honored to join Banzai at such an exciting time in the Company's journey. I look forward to working with Joe, the senior leadership team, and everyone at Banzai to support the Company's strategic priorities, deliver value to shareholders, and contribute to the overall continued growth and expansion.”

About Banzai

Banzai is a marketing technology company that provides AI-enabled marketing and sales solutions for businesses of all sizes. On a mission to help their customers grow, Banzai enables companies of all sizes to target, engage, and measure both new and existing customers more effectively. Banzai customers include Cisco, New York Life, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Thinkific, Doodle and ActiveCampaign, among thousands of others. Learn more at . For investors, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often use words such as“believe,”“may,”“will,”“estimate,”“target,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“expect,”“should,”“would,”“propose,”“plan,”“project,”“forecast,”“predict,”“potential,”“seek,”“future,”“outlook,” and similar variations and expressions. Forward-looking statements are those that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Examples of forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding Banzai International, Inc.'s (the“Company's”): future financial, business and operating performance and goals; annualized recurring revenue and customer retention; ongoing, future or ability to maintain or improve its financial position, cash flows, and liquidity and its expected financial needs; potential financing and ability to obtain financing; acquisition strategy and proposed acquisitions and, if completed, their potential success and financial contributions; strategy and strategic goals, including being able to capitalize on opportunities; expectations relating to the Company's industry, outlook and market trends; total addressable market and serviceable addressable market and related projections; plans, strategies and expectations for retaining existing or acquiring new customers, increasing revenue and executing growth initiatives; and product areas of focus and additional products that may be sold in the future. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and development of the industry in which the Company operates may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, investors should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include changes in the markets in which the Company operates, customer demand, the financial markets, economic, business and regulatory and other factors, such as the Company's ability to execute on its strategy. More detailed information about risk factors can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading“Risk Factors,” and in other reports filed by the Company, including reports on Form 8-K. The Company does not undertake any duty to update forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

...



Media

Rachel Meyrowitz

Director, Demand Generation, Banzai

...