The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Shelley Knight-Bourn, CPA, MBA, MSA As A Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle Of Excellence

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MASSILLON, Ohio, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Shelley Knight-Bourn, CPA, MBA, MSA is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions in Operational Audits.

Shelley Knight-Bourn, CPA, MBA, MSA

Continue Reading

Shelley Knight-Bourn, CPA, MBA, MSA, stands out as a seasoned expert in operational financial audits with 15 years of experience in the industry. Currently serving as a Senior Internal Auditor and Legal Senior Specialist at Toyota Boshoku Corporation, America, Ms. Knight-Bourn is instrumental in testing internal controls, ensuring compliance with regulations such as the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act (J-SOX), and making strategic recommendations to management.

Ms.

Knight-Bourn's educational background is robust, including an Associate of Arts, a Bachelor of Science in Accounting, a Master of Science in Accounting, and an MBA in Accounting-all from Kent State University. Her professional certifications include being a licensed Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

Her affiliations with professional organizations such as the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Institute of Internal Auditors, the Ohio Society of CPAs, and the Information Systems Audit and Control Association underscore her commitment to maintaining high standards in her field.

Throughout her career, Ms.

Knight-Bourn has achieved significant milestones, including the successful turnaround of financial losses into profits through meticulous auditing and process improvements. Her previous roles include serving as Enterprise Risk Senior at Ernst & Young Global Limited and Senior Associate at 415 Group.

Ms.

Knight-Bourn's accolades include the Presidents Award for the First and Third Trimester, the R. Bradley Trafton Award, the Family of the Year award, and the Jaycee of the Month Award. She has also been recognized with the Shooting Star Award from the Junior League of Stark County and is a member of Beta Alpha Psi, an international honor for financial information students and professionals.

Looking forward, Ms.

Knight-Bourn aims for continued growth and success in her field, with aspirations to achieve further professional accreditations such as Certified Information Systems Auditor or Certified Internal Auditor. As she nears retirement, she plans to establish a nonprofit organization to continue her dedication to making a positive impact.

Her philosophy is rooted in a deep dedication and diligent work ethic, believing strongly in the tangible and positive effects of her work on others.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED