Forecasting The Global Ophthalmological Devices Market Growth At 4.91% CAGR Till 2030, Delveinsight Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ophthalmological Devices Market

Ophthalmological Devices Forecast - 2030 report provides the current and forecast market outlook, challenges, market drivers and barriers.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As per DelveInsight's assessment, The demand for ophthalmology devices is mainly driven by the rising incidence of eye conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, and refractive disorders. Other factors supporting the growth of the ophthalmology devices market from 2024 to 2030 include advancements in ophthalmic technology, a rise in ocular injuries caused by trauma, and an expanding elderly population.

DelveInsight's“Ophthalmological Devices Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2030” report provides the current and forecast market outlook, forthcoming device innovation, challenges, market drivers and barriers. The report also covers the major emerging products and key Ophthalmological Devices companies actively working in the market.

Explore the future of healthcare innovation with our comprehensive Ophthalmological Devices Market Forecast . Stay ahead in the industry!

Ophthalmological Devices Overview

Ophthalmological devices are medical instruments used to diagnose, treat, and manage eye conditions and diseases. These devices include diagnostic tools like slit lamps, optical coherence tomography (OCT), and fundus cameras, as well as surgical instruments for procedures such as cataract removal and laser eye surgery. They also include vision correction devices like glasses and contact lenses, as well as instruments for monitoring and treating conditions like glaucoma, macular degeneration, and retinal disorders. Ophthalmological devices play a vital role in maintaining and improving eye health.

Ophthalmological Devices Market Insights

As the prevalence of various eye disorders continues to rise, there is a growing demand for the diagnosis, treatment, and management of these conditions, which in turn fuels the growth of the ophthalmology devices market.

DelveInsight Analysis: The global ophthalmology devices market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.91% from 2024 to 2030.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the Ophthalmological Devices market, get a snapshot of the report Ophthalmological Devices Market Trends



Recent Developments in the Ophthalmological Devices Market Report

.In June 2023, Bausch + Lomb Corporation introduced the INFUSE Multifocal silicone hydrogel (SiHy) daily disposable contact lenses in the United States. These new lenses are designed to provide comfort and prevent dryness for the wearer's eyes.

.In July 2021, Topcon Corporation acquired VISIA Imaging S.r.l. to strengthen its position as a leading manufacturer of ophthalmic diagnostic devices.

Key Players in the Ophthalmological Devices Market

Some of the key market players operating in the Ophthalmological Devices market include- Bausch + Lomb., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Johnson & Johnson, Alcon Inc., HAAG-STREIT AG, Topcon Corporation, Tomey USA, Cooper Vision Inc., Orion Vision Group, Volk Optical, Inc., Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, Optos, Canon Medical Systems, USA., BVI, NIDEK CO., LTD., Visionix, OCULUS, Inc., Brighten Optix Corporation, Optotech Medical, Kowa Company Ltd., and others.

To read more about the latest highlights related to Ophthalmological Devices, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Ophthalmological Devices Companies Landscape

Market Analysis on the Ophthalmological Devices Market

According to estimates, In 2023, North America is projected to hold the largest share of the ophthalmology devices market among all regions. This can be attributed to the high prevalence of eye disorders in the region, along with the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong research and development activities, and a dynamic market for product development and launches. These factors are key drivers of the growth of the ophthalmology devices market in North America.

Additionally, Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2023 indicates that around 20.5 million people in the United States, representing 17.2% of the population, were affected by cataracts in one or both eyes in 2020. As the prevalence of ocular disorders continues to rise in the U.S., the demand for diagnosis, management, and treatment of these conditions is expected to grow, driving the expansion of the ophthalmology devices market in North America. So, during the projected period, the market for Ophthalmological Devices is anticipated to continue expanding (2024-2030).

Scope of the Ophthalmological Devices Market Report

.Coverage: Global

.Study Period: 2021–2030

.Ophthalmological Devices Market Segmentation By Product Type: Diagnostic Devices {Corneal Topography Systems, Optical Coherence Tomography Scanners, Ophthalmoscopes, Autorefractors And Keratometers, Tonometers, And Others

.Ophthalmological Devices Market Segmentation By Surgical Device Types: Ophthalmological Lasers, Intraocular Lenses, Glaucoma Drainage Devices, And Others

.Ophthalmological Devices Market Segmentation By Application Types: Glaucoma, Cataract, Refractive Disorders, Retinal Disorders, And Others

.Ophthalmological Devices Market Segmentation By Geography: Hospitals, Eye Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, And Others

.Key Ophthalmological Devices Companies: Bausch + Lomb., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Johnson & Johnson, Alcon Inc., HAAG-STREIT AG, Topcon Corporation, Tomey USA, Cooper Vision Inc., Orion Vision Group, Volk Optical, Inc., Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, Optos, Canon Medical Systems, USA., BVI, NIDEK CO., LTD., Visionix, OCULUS, Inc., Brighten Optix Corporation, Optotech Medical, Kowa Company Ltd., and others.

.Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Which MedTech key players in the Ophthalmological Devices market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Ophthalmological Devices Manufacturer

Table of Contents

1Ophthalmological Devices Market Report Introduction

2Ophthalmological Devices Market Executive summary

3Regulatory and Patent Analysis

4Ophthalmological Devices Market Key Factors Analysis

5Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Ophthalmological Devices Market

7Ophthalmological Devices Market Layout

8Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies

9Company and Product Profiles

10Ophthalmological Devices Market Drivers

11 Devices Market DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

Dr. Vishal Agrawal

DelveInsight Business Research

+1 469-945-7679

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.