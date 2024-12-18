Vision To Value: Deloitte Reveals Framework To Realize Business Value Through ERP Enabled Transformations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Proprietary framework will enable clients to realize value through end-to-end ERP transformation across industries.

Deloitte today introduces "Vision to Value" for SAP – a proprietary method and framework that is based on over 35 years of successful SAP transformations and their value drivers. Vision to Value drives organizations to orient, preserve, and deliver measurable and non-financial value from their ERP investments. Unlike other methods, Deloitte's methodology focuses on value throughout each stage of the ERP transformation journey: ERP planning and strategy, inflight implementation and post implementation, ensuring value is not a by-product.

"Vision to Value's methodology is fueled by a set of integrated capabilities specifically designed to accelerate and improve the ability to articulate, measure, manage and realize value throughout the implementation lifecycle of major ERP initiatives," said Vadhi Narasimhamurti, principal and the Global SAP Offering Leader for Deloitte Consulting LLP. "It is a refined and holistic approach that provides our clients greater confidence in transformation decisions before, during and after an ERP implementation."



Before - ERP planning and strategy.

Aligns organizational strategy to ERP goals. What will success look like. What critical metrics and value drivers will demonstrate success.

During - Inflight implementation.

Mitigates the risk of over-indexing on the technicality of implementation and go-live. Keeps the focus on value beyond the initial business case. Embeds value analysis within change control boards and transformation management offices. After - Post implementation.

Softens the common business performance dip. Continues value focus for process improvements; enhancement/innovation prioritization based on value drivers; capability improvements measured and tracked (e.g., renegotiating supplier contracts for material rates after gaining better visibility into total spend, resulting in a lower cost of goods sold).

Clients embarking on their ERP value journey often misstep with ill-defined and abandoned business cases, unclear and misaligned expectations on outcomes and a lack of clarity on who is accountable for realizing value within each functional area (e.g., finance, procurement, supply chain). Setting a transformative value ambition while merely performing a technical upgrade is a recipe for a failed program. It is critical that ERP outcomes are connected to corporate objectives and the value case is defined holistically considering how process re-engineering, automation and operating model changes are required to turn soft-dollar efficiencies into hard-dollar savings.

"Organizations should be focused on maximizing the value from their ERP investments holistically," said Michael David Wilson, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Too often, organizations fail to realize their value ambitions because value is only a focus for the business case, and after the implementation when shareholders and executives ask, 'I spent $100M, what did I get out of it?' Technology capabilities need to be paired with disciplined processes, operating model changes and better data quality to drive realizable value."

Built on Deloitte's Enterprise Value Map and backed by industry-focused improvement benchmarks and value-driving metrics, the Vision to Value framework accelerates strategic alignment of an organization's objectives to ERP outcomes, while articulating the metrics for top-down and bottoms-up value definition and realization. Ultimately, the Vision to Value method provides lasting confidence and clarity for the C-suite on ERP investment value.

This announcement comes on the heels of Deloitte's recent recognition as a

2024 SAP Pinnacle Award

This announcement comes on the heels of Deloitte's recent recognition as a 2024 SAP Pinnacle Award recipient in three categories: Customer Success: Sales Success | Large Enterprise, Delivery Quality and RISE with SAP | Delivery Quality. Deloitte, an SAP global services partner, helps clients activate the intelligent, cloud-enabled Kinetic EnterpriseTM with SAP technologies - to help them reimagine everything, innovate rapidly and evolve with confidence in the face of constant disruption. Each day across the globe, Deloitte's team of more than 30,000 professionals is working with leaders across industries to explore the art of the possible with SAP solutions - and to take action. With an SAP relationship that dates to 1989, Deloitte has helped more than 3,500 clients efficiently enable SAP solutions and realize business value from those investments.



