Aspen Dental Marks 10 Years Of Transforming Smiles And Lives Through Social Impact Initiatives

CHICAGO, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Dental® is proud to mark 10 years of transforming access to care through its social impact programs, led by the flagship Healthy Mouth Movement . Since 2014, these initiatives have delivered free dental care to over 30,000 underserved individuals and veterans, across the U.S. and beyond. This milestone underscores Aspen Dental's steadfast commitment to removing barriers to oral and improving the lives of people and communities in need.

10 Years of Changing Lives: Aspen Dental's Journey in Social Impact

"Since day one, Aspen Dental practices have been 'yes' organizations, breaking down barriers so patients can access the care they so desperately need," said Bob Fontana, chairman and chief executive officer at The Aspen Group. "Back in 2014, we saw an opportunity to make an even deeper impact by serving a group incredibly deserving of care: our nation's veterans. That's how the Healthy Mouth Movement was born, and it's incredible to see how far we've come."

To mark the 10-year milestone, Aspen Dental launched the Decade of Smiles initiative, where veterans in 10 communities nationwide are receiving free, start-to-finish smile makeovers.

From its beginnings with the Aspen Dental MouthMobile-a 42-foot mobile dental clinic that traveled more than 150,000 miles delivering care-to more recent initiatives such as Day of Service, Smile for Your Service, and overseas outreach trips, the program has transformed to meet the evolving oral health needs of the communities it serves. Most recently, the 2022 opening of the TAG Oral Care Center for Excellence in Chicago has further expanded access to free dental care for underserved individuals in Illinois, donating more than $10 million in free services in just two years.

Signature Healthy Mouth Movement initiatives include:



Day of Service: A nationwide event in which hundreds of Aspen Dental practices open their doors to provide free dental care for U.S. veterans.

Smile for Your Service: Local offices sponsor a select U.S. veteran's entire treatment plan, at no cost, to help restore their oral health and quality of life.

Overseas Outreach: Aspen Dental care teams travel around the world to bring free dental care and education to patients in areas of high need.

TAG Oral Care Center for Excellence: A first-of-its-kind facility, providing cutting-edge, comprehensive dental care at no cost to underserved Illinois residents. The Aspen Dental MouthMobile: A mobile dental office that traveled 150,000 miles from 2014-2020 to provide care to veterans and other underserved communities.

"As we move into our second decade, we're reimagining the future of this program to make an even bigger difference while staying true to the mission that has driven us from the start." Fontana said.

