How To Support Local Businesses This Holiday Season

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Supporting local businesses this holiday season isn't just about finding unique gifts – it's about helping communities bounce back. After the recent hurricanes, many are struggling to recover, and every bit of community support can make a big difference in helping the small businesses rebuild and thrive.



American Express Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Jennifer Skyler and U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation President, Michael Carney share the importance of supporting local communities, harnessing the power of consumerism for good, and active ways to give back this holiday season.



They share the impact of recent hurricanes on small businesses in the Southeast and share details on the Small Business Hurricane Recovery Grant Program – an initiative offering recovery assistance to help cover expenses like rent, utilities, payroll, inventory, and infrastructure repairs. Plus, they share stories from grant recipients and highlight efforts to build resilience for the future.



For more information, please visit .

Jessica Defilippo

American Express

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

LinkedIn

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.