Agenda Released For 18Th Annual International Biomass Conference & Expo

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Produced by Biomass Magazine and BBI International, the event is the largest gathering of biomass stakeholders in North America.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Biomass Magazine released the agenda this week for the 18th Annual International Biomass & on March 18-20, 2025 at the Cobb Galleria Centre in Atlanta, Georgia.“The program will start on Tuesday, March 18th,” says John Nelson, vice president at BBI International.“With two and a half days and four focused tracks of comprehensive content, producers will have the ability to gain knowledge on the latest products and services that will help the facilities they represent become more profitable.”Attendees can take in content from various speakers showcasing the newest offerings in technology, services, and policy. A variety of topics will be covered across the four tracks included in the agenda:. Pellets & Densified Biomass - Sponsored by CPM. Biomass Power & Thermal - Sponsored by Babcock & Wilcox. Biogas & Renewable Natural Gas (RNG). Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF)The conference will begin on Tuesday, March 18 at 1:00 pm (EST) and will be open to all registered attendees. The expo hall grand opening will take place from 4:30 pm – 6:00 pm (EST) on March 18 and will offer more than 170 exhibitors to connect with.The general session, sponsored by West Salem Machinery, will be held on Wednesday, March 19. The general session will feature keynote presentations and a roundtable discussion with industry association executives:. Tim Portz, Executive Director, Pellet Fuels Institute. Elizabeth Woodworth, Interim Executive Director, U.S. Industrial Pellet Association. Patrick Serfass, Executive Director, American Biogas Council. Paul Winters, Director of Public Affairs and Federal Communications, Clean Fuels Alliance America. Carrie Annand, Executive Director, American Biomass Energy AssociationBBI International and Biomass Magazine will continue the tradition of honoring individuals whose work and efforts in the biomass industry deserve notice and celebration. Two awards will be given during the general session: The Groundbreaker of the Year Award and The Excellence in Bioenergy Award. Nominations for both industry awards are accepted until February 7, 2025. To nominate a deserving colleague, click here .“We are excited to showcase and celebrate the advancements and accomplishments of industry leaders throughout various segments of our program,” said Danielle Piekarski, program coordinator at BBI International.“From the general session and four dedicated tracks to the innovation stage and pitch day, the event offers valuable presentations and prospects for all in attendance.”To view the online agenda, visit .About Biomass MagazineBiomass Magazine is a quarterly trade publication tailored to serve companies and organizations engaged in producing or utilizing biomass power and heat, advanced biofuels, biogas, wood pellets and biobased chemicals. In addition to policy, regulation, project finance, technology, and plant management, the publication maintains a core editorial focus on biomass logistics. Its international readership includes owners and managers of biomass power, CHP, and district heating facilities; pellet manufacturing plant owners and managers; professionals working in captive feedstock industries-from food processing and waste management to agriculture and forest products manufacturing-and a growing number of industrial manufacturers, municipal decision makers, researchers, and technology providers engaged in biomass utilization in 40 countries. Biomass Magazine is committed to editorial excellence and high-quality print production and distribution.About BBI InternationalBBI International produces globally recognized events and trade magazines. In addition to the International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo – the largest, longest-running ethanol conference in the world – BBI owns and operates the UAS Summit & Expo, Sustainable Fuels Summit: SAF, Renewable Diesel & Biodiesel, International Biomass Conference & Expo, North American SAF Conference & Expo, Carbon Capture & Storage Summit, and its allied regional events. The company publishes Ethanol Producer Magazine, Biomass Magazine, Biodiesel Magazine, UAS Magazine, SAF Magazine and Carbon Capture Magazine, as well as several ancillary products including maps, directories, e-newsletters, and other Web-based industry resources.

Marla DeFoe

BBI International

+1 701-746-8385

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.