Global Tunnel Construction Report, Q3 2024: Tracking Over $1 Trillion In The Project Pipeline By Value, Start Date, Scope And Stage Of Development

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The report provides analysis based on the analyst's projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding for all regions. The top 20 projects per region are listed giving country, stage, value of projects. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners.

This report provides a detailed analysis of tunnel construction projects globally.

The global tunnel construction projects pipeline, as tracked by the analyst, stands at $1.01 trillion, comprising projects at all stages of development from announcement to execution. The total pipeline value reflects the overall values of projects that are either entirely tunnels or that have tunnels as an integral part of the work.

In terms of region, Western Europe leads investment in tunnel infrastructure with a pipeline valued at $315.2 billion - equivalent to 31.7% of the global value of tunnel projects - followed by North-East Asia with a project pipeline valuing $275.2 billion, Middle East and North Africa with a pipeline valued at $92.6 billion, and North America with projects totalling $87.3 billion.

