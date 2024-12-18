MHA Issues New Report On Social Media And Youth Mental Health

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Co-authored by young leaders, "Breaking the Algorithm" outlines recommendations to promote healthier experiences across digital platforms

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mental America (MHA) today released a new repor that examines the impact of social on youth mental health and identifies ways to mitigate potential harms while amplifying positive experiences. "Breaking the Algorithm: Redesigning Social Media for Youth Well-being," is a first-of-its-kind analysis, co-authored by youth advocates.

The findings and recommendations contained in "Breaking the Algorithm" are based on insights from more than 900 survey respondents aged 13-25, focus groups, and an in-person summit hosted by MHA earlier this year.

"One thing has been notably absent from the public debate over social media's impact on youth mental health: feedback from young people themselves," said report co-author Tinuola Adebukola, MPH, CPH. "Any policy or technological solution must factor in the experiences of young social media users who have deep, unique insight into both the potential harms and benefits of these digital platforms."

While everyone's social media experience is different, an overwhelming majority of the young people surveyed by MHA recognized that certain features, such as infinite scrolling, short-form content and autoplay, are designed to maximize the time they spend online, making it difficult to log off. Only 41% of participants reported feeling like they have control over how much time spent on social media.

Those surveyed also agreed that social media algorithms often amplify content that is harmful to their mental health and well-being, including misinformation and material that is polarizing, sensational and graphic. Beyond that, young people acknowledged social media's role in facilitating online harassment and harmful comparisons with others.

In keeping with the nuances of social media, the report also looks at the positive role it can play in fostering connection and sustaining offline relationships. Nearly 53% of respondents indicated that online communities and friendships play a critical role in their support network, with 48% also noting that social media can help affirm their identities.

Greater transparency regarding algorithms and the reasons that users are served with certain content is among the report's many recommendations. The authors also call for features that limit passive content consumption and endless scrolling, such as periodic reminders, check ins, or other protective tools that are easily accessible and prominently displayed. Additionally, the report stresses the need for a more comprehensive education on digital wellness at an early age.

"Mental health affects us all and supporting the well-being of young people is in everyone's interest," said Kelly Davis, Vice President of Peer and Youth Advocacy at MHA. "By working together, technology companies, policymakers and advocates can mitigate the potential harm and amplify positive aspects of social media platforms. We hope these commonsense proposals will serve as a roadmap going forward."

Download a copy of the "Breaking the Algorithm" report her .

About Mental Health America

Mental Health America is the nation's leading community-driven nonprofit dedicated to promoting mental health and well-being, resilience, recovery, and closing the mental health equity gap. Mental Health America's work is driven by its commitment to promote mental health as a critical part of whole person health, including prevention services for all; early identification and intervention for those at risk; and integrated care, services and supports for those who need them. Learn more at

MHAnational .

SOURCE Mental Health America

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED