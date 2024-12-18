Tim Hortons Premium Signature Store At Sunway Pyramid Drops Unique Brews And Coffee Crafting Magic

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Tim Hortons, the iconic coffeehouse from Canada, is now pouring warm coffee culture at Sunway Pyramid with the launch of its first signature store in Malaysia. With over six decades of coffee expertise, Tim Hortons is now offering Malaysians an elevated, premium coffeehouse experience with its delicious freshly prepared food and specialty beverages.

The Tim Hortons Signature Store at Sunway Pyramid marks the fourth store in Malaysia, following successful openings at Sunway Velocity Mall, IOI City Mall Putrajaya, and Aeon Mall Bukit Tinggi. More stores are set to open as part of the brand's ambitious expansion plan across the nation. This new flagship store promises to deliver an unparalleled, elevated in-store experience, combining Canadian heritage with the warmth and hospitality that makes Tims a beloved global brand.



What Makes the Signature Store Special

Freshly Prepared, Premium Food & Drinks: At Tim Hortons, we believe in serving freshly prepared, delicious food that pairs perfectly with our signature beverages. From artisanal sourdough melts to comforting pasta bakes and our irresistible Timbits, every bite is a taste of freshness served with care.





Signature Lattes & Iced Capps : Maple Cinnamon Latte, Maple French Vanilla, Dark Chocolate Cream Chip, Strawberry Cream (RM13.00 - RM19.00)

Sourdough Melts: Maple Chicken Deli & Cheese, Grilled Cheese & Caramelised Onion, Pesto Chicken & Mozzarella (RM16.00 - RM19.00)

Pasta Bakes : Classic Aglio Olio, Truffle & Smoked Chicken Carbonara, Pesto Cream Chicken & Mozzarella, Beef Ragu Bolognese (RM16 RM19)

Donuts & Timbits (starting from RM 1.50 up) Malaysian Specials: Butterscotch Ondeh-Ondeh Iced Capp, Teh Tarik Tribute Iced Capp, Sambal Chicken Grilled Cheese Wrap (RM12.00 RM15.00)



Complimentary weekly Latte (S) for 6 months for the first 100 customers with any purchase

1-for-1 Large Maple Cinnamon Latte Exclusive Tim Hortons Keychain with a minimum spend of RM50

Discover our unique, elevated brews at our Craft Bar where guests can enjoy exclusive brewing methods such as Kyoto Drip, Chemex, and V60 Pour Over made with 100% premium Arabica beans. The store also features Single Origin beans like Colombian and Mexican Light beans, making each sip unforgettable for coffee lovers.Tims Rewards Program: Members get to earn 1 point for every RM1 spent, skip the queue through pre-orders and pickup and enjoy exclusive member privileges.To celebrate the launch of the Signature Store, Tim Hortons is offering exciting promotions* for members from December 2022, 2024:Tim Hortons is now available on Grab and Food Panda in Malaysia. The menu is made of ingredients that are carefully sourced from Halal-certified suppliers. Tims also ensure no pork, lard or alcohol are served at the establishment.Additionally, as part of the company's mission to make a positive impact in the local community, Tim Hortons Malaysia is partnering with Mercy Malaysia through the 'Tims for Good MY' initiative. For every Kaya-Filled donut sold, 100% of the proceeds will go to Mercy Malaysia.*Terms & Condition apply at the store.Hashtag: #TimHortons #PremiumSignatureStore

