Celebrate New Year's Eve At Doubletree By Hilton Sharjah With The Best View Of Al Majaz Waterfront Fireworks

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Sharjah, UAE -17/12/2024 – DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences invites guests to ring in 2025 with an unforgettable New Year's Eve Gala Dinner at Majdolin Restaurant. Offering the best view of the Al Majaz Waterfront fireworks, this extraordinary celebration promises a night filled with elegance, entertainment, and indulgence.



Majdolin Restaurant will host guests with both indoor and outdoor seating, ensuring a perfect spot for everyone to enjoy the breathtaking fireworks display at midnight. The evening will feature a sumptuous international open buffet showcasing culinary delights, paired with captivating performances by Al Maestro live band to keep the celebrations lively.



DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah was recently recognized as the 'Best Family Hotel Apartment in the UAE for 2024,' further cementing its reputation for delivering exceptional service and memorable experiences for families and travelers alike.



Terrace/Outdoor seating (AED 399 per person): Experience a magical night under the stars on our terrace. Enjoy a lavish buffet dinner, live entertainment and dance the night away as you await the spectacular Al Majaz Waterfront Fireworks.

Indoor seating (AED 299 per person): If you prefer an indoor celebration, revel in the festive atmosphere with a delectable buffet, entertainment and Al Majaz Waterfront Fireworks.

Year-end Social and Corporate Party: Looking for the perfect venue to host your yearend social or corporate party? Look no further! We offer you the ideal setting to celebrate your achievements and create lasting memories. Our expert team will ensure every detail is taken care of, so you can focus on celebrating with your team or loved ones. Prices starting from AED 119 per person.

Early bird offer, 20% discount on confirmed bookings till 25th Dec 2024.

Book your festive experience today and make this holiday season truly special. Call us or WhatsApp us at +971 50 270 9649 or email us at ... to secure your spot.



Guests are encouraged to book their seats early to enjoy special offers and secure their preferred seating.





DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences has proudly led Sharjah's hospitality scene for two consecutive years, earning accolades for its unparalleled service and world-class offerings. Recognized as the Best Family Hotel Apartment in the UAE for 2024, the hotel continues to deliver exceptional experiences for guests.



For reservations: Call +971 50 270 9649.

Address: DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences, Sharjah, UAE.

