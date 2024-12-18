Southern Distilling Company Touts American Single Malt Whiskey As Next Big Trend

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

First Contract Distiller to Offer New Whiskey Category

Known for its specialized customer service and quality whiskey production, North Carolina's

Southern Distilling Company

is the first contract distiller to offer bulk American Single Malt Whiskey production to new and existing clients. Southern Distilling Company has produced quality single malt whiskeys for nearly a decade and is eager to support the new American Single Malt Whiskey category.

"We support more than 140 clients globally today," said Vienna Barger, co-founder and COO of Southern Distilling Company. "We are thrilled to hear the recent landmark ruling from TTB establishing the new official American Single Malt Whiskey category."

Southern Distilling Company, home to a 20-acre campus with a state-of-the-art 36,000-square-foot distillery, is taking immediate orders for 2025 new fill. Sample kits are available for interested parties. As an established contract distiller, the company enjoys partnering with non-producing brand owners and investors, in addition to other distilleries, both large and small.

The fermentation and distillation system at Southern Distilling Company is optimally designed for single malt whiskey production at scale. The distillery can produce and age more than 20,000 barrels annually, with proven results from base malt and character malt runs for multiple client products.

"Since we established the company in 2013, we have always embraced both heritage and innovation," shared Pete Barger, co-founder and CEO of Southern Distilling Company. "I can't think of a better way to do that than opening our doors to many more American Single Malt Whiskey clients across the country and to our international partners."

About Southern Distilling Company

Southern Distilling Company has reignited North Carolina's distilling tradition while embracing the innovation of America's craft spirits industry. The 20-acre distillery campus is proudly located in Statesville, North Carolina, a city with a big role in bourbon's history. Before Prohibition, Statesville was known as the "Liquor Capital of the World." It is now home to a state-of-the-art 36,000 square-foot distillery where days are spent distilling the highest quality bourbons and ryes and watching over more than 65,000 barrels patiently aging in the rickhouses.

Southern Distilling Company has grown to become one of the country's largest privately owned distilleries since being co-founded by Pete and Vienna Barger in 2013. It offers a diverse range of standard and custom new fill whiskeys, extensive aged barrel inventory, warehouse barrel storage, private label production, and co-packing for more than 140 brands globally. Southern Distilling Company supports sustainability and regenerative agriculture processes and sources quality grains from farms within 20 miles of its facility. It also produces Southern Star bourbons and rye whiskeys-its own line of award-winning artisan spirits. The distillery, located along Interstate 77 near the I-40 interchange is open for tours, tastings, cocktails, and bottle sales. It also hosts public events and experiences throughout the year. For more information, visit

