Industry Veteran Joins Akram To Power Its Alternative Investments Funds Audit Practice

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Akram & Associates PLLC are thrilled to announce the addition of Certified Public Accountant Thomas Stranger as a new member of our firm.

MD, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Industry Veteran Joins Akram to Power its Alternative Investments Funds Audit PracticeAkram & Associates PLLC are thrilled to announce the addition of Certified Public Accountant Thom Stranger as a new member of our firm. With over 25 years of extensive experience in both public and private accounting, Thom brings extensive expertise in alternative investments, real estate, and various other industries to our team.Thom will be joining our Maryland office, where his skills will further enhance our commitment to delivering exceptional service to our clients. His diverse background and proven track record will play a crucial role in strengthening our capabilities across all alternative investment fund strategies and structures.“At Akram, we pride ourselves on being a boutique CPA firm that offers tailored solutions to our client's needs which larger firms often overlook.” said Muhammad Akram, Founder & CEO.“Thom's addition to our team reflects our ongoing growth and unwavering commitment to enhancing the quality of our work.”This partnership with Thom Stranger is a significant step in our mission to expand our expertise and enhance client experience. We are excited to welcome him to our team and look forward to the valuable insights and leadership he will bring.About Akram Assurance Advisory & TaxAkram & Associates, Hedgeweek & Private Equity Wire award winning CPA firm, headquartered in North Carolina, has a presence in Maryland, New York, California, Lahore and Singapore and offers high-end, tailored services in alternative investments industry. At Akram, we believe in the authenticity and honesty of both our work and conduct. We strive to foster relationships with our clients, partners, and colleagues, assisting them on their journey to financial successFor more information about Akram Assurance Advisory & Tax and our services, please contact ...

