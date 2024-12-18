Sri Lanka Prepare For New Zealand Challenge With Unchanged T20I Squad

(MENAFN- IANS) Colombo, Dec 18 (IANS) Sri Lanka have named a strong 16-member squad led by Charith Asalanka for a six-match white-ball series involving three T20Is followed by three ODIs, against New Zealand. The T20I squad sees no changes from the group that recently played against New Zealand in a home series in November. With the team looking confident under Asalanka's leadership, they are set to carry forward the momentum they've built on their home turf.

The squad boasts a mix of experience and youth, with players like Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, and Dinesh Chandimal forming a solid batting core. Explosive talents like Avishka Fernando and Bhanuka Rajapaksa add firepower to the lineup, while all-rounders such as Wanindu Hasaranga and Kamindu Mendis promise balance.

The bowling unit looks equally formidable, featuring spin maestro Maheesh Theekshana and wrist-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay. The pace attack, led by Matheesha Pathirana and supported by Nuwan Thushara, Asitha Fernando, and Binura Fernando, will look to exploit New Zealand's bouncy pitches.

The squad will depart for New Zealand on December 20, ready to embrace the challenge of playing in challenging overseas conditions. The T20I series will pave the way for an equally thrilling ODI series scheduled for January 5, 8, and 11.

Sri Lanka T20I squad:

Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamidu Wickramasinghe, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Asitha Fernando, Binura Fernando