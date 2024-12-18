Asia Pacific Aesthetic Medicine Market Set To Surpass Valuation Of US$ 65.42 Billion By 2033 | Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Asia Pacific's aesthetic is a goldmine of opportunity, driven by evolving consumer preferences and groundbreaking advancements. This vibrant sector is poised to secure impressive returns and establish a strong foothold in a rapidly growing industry. New Delhi, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from Astute Analytica, the Asia Pacific aesthetic medicine market is projected to hit the market valuation of US$ 65.42 billion by 2033 from US$ 21.47 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 13.61% during the forecast period 2025–2033. The aesthetic medicine market in the Asia Pacific region is poised for robust growth, driven by a blend of economic prosperity, technological innovation, and shifting cultural attitudes towards beauty and wellness. The World Bank reported that as of 2022, the region's middle-class population surpassed 2 billion individuals, providing a substantial consumer base with the financial means to invest in aesthetic treatments. Additionally, urbanization trends indicate that 2.3 billion people now live in urban areas (United Nations, 2023), increasing access to clinics and exposure to global beauty standards. Download Free Sample Copy @ Technological advancements are accelerating market expansion. The International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) noted that Asia Pacific accounted for 40% of global non-invasive procedures in 2022, underscoring the region's rapid adoption of innovative treatments. South Korea remains at the forefront, with the Ministry of Health and Welfare reporting over 1.2 million aesthetic procedures performed in 2022, contributing approximately $10 billion to the national economy. Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry also highlighted a $2 billion growth in its aesthetic medicine sector in 2022. The influence of social media and changing demographics is reshaping the aesthetic medicine market landscape. The China Internet Network Information Center revealed that in 2023, China had over 1 billion internet users, with 850 million active on social media platforms. This digital engagement drives awareness and acceptance of aesthetic procedures, particularly among younger demographics. The National Bureau of Statistics in China indicated that individuals aged 20-35 constituted 60% of aesthetic medicine clients in 2023. Similarly, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported that millennials accounted for 55% of cosmetic procedure patients in 2022. Economic forecasts support a positive outlook. The Asian Development Bank projected that Asia's GDP would grow by 4.8% in 2023, enhancing consumer spending power. Increased healthcare investments are also notable, with the Indian government allocating $11 billion to healthcare in 2023, some of which supports the development of aesthetic medicine infrastructure. Challenges persist, notably regulatory disparities and safety concerns. The World Health Organization documented over 6,000 adverse incidents related to aesthetic procedures in Southeast Asia in 2023, mainly due to unlicensed practitioners. Addressing these issues is critical for sustainable growth and maintaining consumer trust. This growth is underpinned by increasing consumer demand, technological innovation, and a societal shift towards prioritizing personal appearance and wellness. Key Findings In Asia Pacific Aesthetic Medicine Market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 65.42 Billion CAGR 13.61% By Country China (35.56%) By Procedure Type Non-Invasive (64.63%) By Gender Female (87.93%) By Age Group 30-45 Years (42.81%) By End Users Medical Spas & Beauty Clinics (47.24%) Top Drivers

Growing demand for minimally invasive cosmetic procedures among all age groups.

Technological advancements enhancing safety and effectiveness of aesthetic treatments. Increasing societal acceptance and desire for youthful appearances and self-enhancement. Top Trends

Rising popularity of non-surgical treatments like injectables and laser therapies.

Influence of social media shaping aesthetic preferences and consumer decisions. Expansion of the male demographic seeking aesthetic medical procedures. Top Challenges

Regulatory hurdles and stringent FDA approval processes for new procedures.

High costs limiting access to treatments for a broader population segment. Ethical concerns over unrealistic beauty standards impacting mental health.

Non-Invasive Procedures are the Cornerstone of Asia Pacific's Aesthetic Medicine Growth, Poised to control Over 64% Market Share

Non-invasive procedures are the driving force behind the Asia Pacific aesthetic medicine market, offering quick results with minimal recovery time. Treatments such as Botulinum Toxin, Nonsurgical Rhinoplasty, Dermal Fillers, Laser Skin Resurfacing, and Chemical Peels dominate, catering to a growing cultural obsession with youthful, flawless skin. Over the past year, metropolitan regions alone have seen hundreds of new clinics open to meet this demand. The introduction of advanced devices, such as cutting-edge laser systems, has significantly improved treatment efficacy, drawing in younger clients in their 20s and early 30s who view these procedures as preventative measures. On average, consumers spend between $1,000 and $5,000 annually on non-invasive treatments, contributing to the segment's projected market value of over $15 billion by the end of 2023. The normalization of aesthetic medicine through beauty apps and social media has further fueled awareness and adoption.

30-45 Age Group: The Most Lucrative Segment in Aesthetic Medicine Market Set to Capture Nearly 43% Market Share

The 30-45 age group is the largest consumer of aesthetic medicine in the Asia Pacific, driven by professional aspirations, aging concerns, and financial stability. This demographic often seeks treatments to combat early signs of aging, such as wrinkles and skin laxity, as they prioritize maintaining a youthful appearance. Clinics report thousands of new clients in this age group annually, as aesthetic procedures are now considered an essential part of self-care. With annual incomes ranging from $30,000 to over $100,000, individuals in this bracket spend approximately $2,000 to $7,000 each year on treatments. This group also demands the latest innovations, prompting clinics to invest in premium technologies. Increasingly, preventative treatments like Botox and fillers are becoming a standard routine for this demographic, as they align with the perception that an improved appearance can enhance career opportunities and social confidence.

Women Driving Overwhelming Demand in Aesthetic Procedures Across the Region

Women account for the vast majority of aesthetic medicine market in the Asia Pacific, with clinics reporting that over 87.93% of their clientele are female. Cultural beauty norms and the societal emphasis on maintaining a youthful, polished appearance heavily influence this dominance. The proliferation of social media platforms, such as TikTok and Instagram, has amplified the demand, as women are constantly exposed to idealized beauty standards. Studies in 2023 reveal that beauty apps and filters have further encouraged women to seek treatments that reflect these enhanced visuals in real life. Women in the region spend between $1,500 and $6,000 annually on aesthetic procedures, viewing them as vital investments in their personal and professional lives. Additionally, endorsements from local celebrities and influencers have normalized aesthetic medicine, with clinics reporting a surge in bookings following high-profile endorsements.

Market Share Analysis in Asia Pacific Aesthetic Medicine Market: How AbbVie and Lumenis Lead the Market

AbbVie Inc. (Allergan Aesthetics) and Lumenis together account for over 24% of the Asia Pacific aesthetic medicine market, driven by their robust product portfolios, innovation, and strategic expansion. AbbVie, following its acquisition of Allergan, has strengthened its position with globally recognized brands like BOTOX and JUVÉDERM. These products address core consumer needs, such as wrinkle reduction and facial rejuvenation. The recent launch of SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM, a hyaluronic acid injectable for enhancing skin smoothness, highlights the company's commitment to innovation. Furthermore, approvals like BOTOX Cosmetic for masseter muscle prominence in China demonstrate AbbVie's focus on meeting region-specific aesthetic demands, significantly boosting its market penetration.

Lumenis has emerged as a leader in energy-based medical devices, particularly excelling in laser technologies. Its cutting-edge solutions for non-invasive procedures, including skin rejuvenation and hair removal, have made it a trusted name in the aesthetic medicine sector. Lumenis invests heavily in research and development, ensuring its products remain technologically advanced and effective. The company's portfolio of laser-based devices caters to the rising demand for minimally invasive cosmetic treatments, which are increasingly sought after in Asia Pacific markets. This focus on innovation and patient-centric technologies enables Lumenis to capture significant market share in the region.

The growth of the Asia Pacific aesthetic medicine market, with a projected value of US$ 65.42 billion by 2033, provides fertile ground for these companies. AbbVie and Lumenis are strategically positioned to benefit from the demand for minimally invasive and personalized treatments, especially in key markets like South Korea, Japan, China, and India. Leveraging advanced technologies, such as AI for treatment customization, and targeting emerging economies with increasing disposable incomes, both companies maintain a dominant and growing presence in the region.

Mergers, Acquisitions, and Investments in the Asia Pacific Aesthetic Medicine Market



In Q3 2024, the medical devices industry in Asia-Pacific saw 39 deals announced, with a total value of $818.8 million, representing a 70% increase in value compared to the previous quarter and a 247% increase compared to Q3 2023.

A notable acquisition was the $595.5 million minority acquisition of Agilus Diagnostics by Fortis Healthcare and Resurgence PE Investments. In November 2024, SBC Medical Group Holdings announced a definitive agreement to acquire Aesthetic Healthcare Holdings Pte. Ltd., indicating active consolidation efforts within the industry.

Regi onal Developments and Cultural Influences on the Asia Pacific Aesthetic Medicine Market



South Korea: Continues to be a global hub for cosmetic surgery, with popular procedures including double-eyelid surgery, jaw contouring, and non-invasive treatments like Botox and hyaluronic acid fillers. The influence of K-pop and Korean dramas significantly drives demand.

China: Experiencing rapid growth in the aesthetic medicine market, with a focus on non-surgical procedures such as dermal fillers, laser treatments, and skin rejuvenation therapies. The government's push to regulate and standardize the industry is creating new opportunities.

India: Witnessing a surge in demand for non-invasive procedures, influenced by Bollywood's beauty standards. Popular treatments include chemical peels, Botox, and laser skin resurfacing.

Thailand: Positioned as a major hub for medical tourism, attracting international patients with affordable, high-quality cosmetic procedures like rhinoplasty, liposuction, and facial contouring. Australia: Emphasizing health and wellness, with a robust market for non-invasive procedures such as Botox, dermal fillers, and IPL laser treatments.

Asia Pacific Aesthetic Medicine Market Major Players:



AbbVie Inc. (Allergan Aesthetics)

Lumenis, Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Cynosure Lutronic Inc.

Cutera Inc.

Candela Medical

Galderma

Johnson & Johnson (Mentor) Alma Lasers

