Hot Chili Intersects Significant Copper-Gold Porphyry-Style Mineralisation At La Verde

202m grading 0.6% Copper, 0.3g/t from 70m depth

Highlights

PERTH, Australia, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Hot Chili Limited (ASX: HCH) (TSXV: HCH) (OTCQX: HHLKF ) ("Hot Chili" or the "Company") is pleased to confirm a significant copper-gold discovery, located approximately 30km south of the Company's Costa Fuego Copper-Gold Project's ("Costa Fuego" or "the Project") planned central processing hub in the coastal range of the Atacama region, Chile.

Hot Chili geologist reviewing drill chips from drill hole DKP002 at La Verde (CNW Group/Hot Chili Limited)

Figure 1. Location of La Verde in relation to Costa Fuego, coastal range Chile (CNW Group/Hot Chili Limited)

Figure 2. Plan view map of the La Verde porphyry system showing the significant intercepts of DKP001 and DKP002 compared to historic drill collars, open pit extent (white), in pit geological mapping, +1% A+B vein footprint from mapping and drillholes (blue) and logged copper mineralisation footprint from historic logging (yellow). (CNW Group/Hot Chili Limited)

Figure 3a (Left) Plan view map of La Verde showing the +1% A+B vein footprint from mapping and drillholes (blue) and strong copper mineralisation footprint (light pink) relative to the copper mineralisation footprint from historic logging (yellow) with the recently acquired ground magnetic survey reduced to the pole (RTP). Figure 3b (Right) Plan view map of Cuerpo 3 at Cortadera showing the +1% A+B vein footprint (from drillholes) relative to the +0.1% copper (yellow), +0.4% copper (light pink) and +0.6% copper (dark pink) interpolants with the ground magnetics survey reduced to the pole (RTP). Black arrows and distances indicate the length and width of +1% A+B vein footprints. (CNW Group/Hot Chili Limited)

Mineral Resource Statement - Costa Fuego Combined Mineral Resource (Effective Date 26th February 2024) (CNW Group/Hot Chili Limited)

Assay results for the first two drill holes of a 4,000m drill programme being undertaken across the recently secured La Verde porphyry copper-gold target have returned a wide drilling intersection of 202m grading 0.6% Cu, 0.3g/t Au from 70m depth within a broader intersection of 308m grading 0.5% Cu and 0.3g/t Au from 46m depth to end of hole.

La Verde is part of Hot Chili's recent consolidation of the Domeyko landholding where the Company earlier executed the La Verde Option Agreement (see announcement dated 11th

November 2024),

which

for

the

first time consolidated and provided access to drill test a large potential porphyry copper target footprint.

The historical La Verde open pit mine was previously exploited by private interests for shallow porphyry copper-style oxide mineralisation with limited drill testing outside the central lease or to depth.

A total of twelve RC drill holes for approximately 3,150m are complete with results returned for the first two Reverse Circulation (RC) holes of the first-pass drill programme. The first two drill holes (DKP001 and DKP002) were designed to (1) validate historic drilling intercepts, and (2) test the interpreted northern extension of the porphyry from the previously exploited open pit, respectively.

Drill

hole

DKP001

was

successful

in

validating

the

most

notable copper

intercept

from

historic

exploration

drill results, returning a broad significant intersection containing multiple higher-grade zones:

DKP001

returned 174m

grading

0.4%

Cu,

0.1g/t Au

from 36m

depth







including

10m

grading 0.6%

Cu,

0.1g/t Au

from

72m,

and



including

26m

grading 0.5%

Cu,

0.1g/t Au

from

96m,

and including

22m

grading 0.6%

Cu,

0.2g/t Au

from

144m

Drill

hole

DKP002

was

located

approximately

120m

southeast

of

DKP001,

with

assay

results returning a drill intersection, that exceeded the Company's expectations and suggests potential for a higher- grade copper-gold zone within the La Verde porphyry :

A

total

of

308m

grading

0.5%

Cu,

0.3

g/t

Au

from

46m

depth







including

202m

grading 0.6%

Cu,

0.3

g/t

Au

from

70m depth, which

includes

100m

grading

0.7%

Cu,

0.3

g/t

Au

from

118m

depth

These consistent higher-grade results confirm the extension of the porphyry system almost 400m to the north-east of the open pit, a significant step out considering the existing pit measures approximately 200m x 400m. The higher-grade mineralisation

is

also

located immediately

beneath

a

gravel

cover

sequence

which obscures the

ultimate

extent of

the

porphyry

system.

Oxide

mineralisation

is

associated

with

copper

clays

and

chalcocite up

to

approximately

80m

vertical

depth from

surface with

the

primary

sulphide mineralisation

associated with chalcopyrite and pyrite.

Mineralisation

appears to

be

open

in

all

directions

and

where

the

system

remains under

cover.

Assay results are pending for ten RC drill holes, for which visual logging confirmed porphyry-style mineralisation associated with A- and B-type porphyry veining. Preliminary geological modelling indicates a

+1% A + B vein footprint of ~850 m by ~700 m (refer to Figure 3a), based on detailed surface mapping and downhole logging.

The La Verde footprint is comparable to the +1% A + B vein footprint at Cuerpo 3 (1,000m by 750m) at the Company's Cortadera porphyry copper-gold deposit, located 30km to the north (refer to Figure 3b).

Cuerpo 3 is the largest of Cortadera's three porphyries, a cornerstone to Costa Fuego's Indicated mineral resource base of 798Mt grading 0.45% CuEq for 3.6Mt Cu and 3.0Moz Au1 and Inferred2 mineral resource of 203Mt grading 0.31% CuEq for 0.5Mt Cu and 0.4Moz Au.

The Company is particularly pleased with the high gold to copper ratio returned in drill hole DKP002 with additional results pending.

Hot Chili has expanded the first-pass RC drill programme with an additional 2,000m planned, now expected to be complete in late January 2025.

Hot Chili has a strong balance sheet with A$25.7 million in cash (as of 30 September 2024) and continues to advance two key development milestones planned for release in the first quarter of 2025 – Costa Fuego

PFS and Water Supply Business Case Study PFS.

The Company looks forward to providing further updates as additional drill results are returned and exploration drilling activities progress at La Verde.

This

announcement

is

authorised

by

the

Board of

Directors

for

release

to

ASX and

TSXV.

For more information please contact:

Christian

Easterday Managing Director – Hot Chili Tel:







+61 8 9315 9009 Email: [email protected] Carol

Marinkovich Company Secretary – Hot Chili Tel:







+61 8 9315 9009 Email: [email protected] Graham

Farrell Investor & Public Relations Email: [email protected]

or

visit

Hot

Chili's website

at



1 Copper

equivalent.

See

page

10

for

the

basis

for

CuEq

calculations. 2 Inferred

mineral

resources are

considered

too

speculative

geologically to

have

economic considerations applied

to

them

that

would enable them to be categorised as Mineral Reserves. It is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be

upgraded

to

Measured

or

Indicated

Mineral Resource

with

continued

exploration.

See

page 10 for

details of

the

mineral resource estimate.

Table 1. Significant Drilling Intersections from La Verde

Hole ID Coordinates



Dip Hole Depth Intersection Interval Copper Gold Silver Molybdenum North East RL From To (m) (% Cu) (g/t Au) (ppm

Ag)

(ppm

Mo) DKP0001 6786079 324546 1153 89 -59 390 28 390 362 0.3 0.1 0.5 33 Mineralised to end of hole at 390m depth



Or 36 210 174 0.4 0.1 0.6 24











Incl 40 82 42 0.4 0.1 0.5 10











Or Incl 72 82 10 0.6 0.1 0.3 10











And

incl 96 122 26 0.5 0.1 0.9 20











And

incl 144 166 22 0.6 0.2 0.7 49











And

incl 248 272 24 0.4 0.1 1.0 54 DKP0002 6785967 324835 1202 270 -60 354 46 354 308 0.5 0.3 0.6 11 Mineralised to end of hole at 354m depth



Incl 70 272 202 0.6 0.3 0.6 14











Incl 76 90 14 0.8 0.4 0.3 6











And

incl 118 218 100 0.7 0.3 0.8 15











And

incl 178 198 20 0.8 0.4 1.0 11











Or Incl 186 190 4 0.9 0.5 1.0 11 DKP0003 6785963 324836 1202 117 -59 282 Results Pending DKP0004 6785831 324421 1123 90 -60 120 Results Pending DKP0005 6785792 324552 1167 91 -60 248 Results Pending DKP0006 6785717 324722 1178 110 -60 200 Results Pending DKP0007 6785846 324746 1148 270 -60 204 Results Pending DKP0008 6785854 324745 1145 5 -60 324 Results Pending DKP0009 6786068 324546 1151 131 -60 354 Results Pending DKP0010 6786097 324436 1160 209 -60 276 Results Pending DKP0011 6786097 324436 1160 91 -60 326 Results Pending DKP0012 6785967 324835 1202 299 -60 72 Currently drilling, results pending

Notes to Table 1: Significant intercepts for La Verde are calculated above a nominal cut-off grade of 0.2% Cu. Where appropriate, significant intersections may contain up to 30m down-hole distance of internal dilution (less than 0.2% Cu). Significant intersections are separated where internal dilution is greater than 30m down-hole distance. The selection of 0.2% Cu for significant intersection cut-off grade is aligned with marginal economic cut-off grade for bulk tonnage polymetallic copper deposits of similar grade in Chile and elsewhere in the world.

Qualifying

Statements

Qualified

Person –

NI

43-101

The technical

information in this

news

release has been

reviewed and

approved by

Mr. Christian

Easterday, MAIG, Hot Chili's Managing Director and a qualified person within the meaning of NI43-101.

Competent

Person

–

JORC

The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results for the La Verde project is based upon

information

compiled by

Mr

Christian

Easterday, the Managing Director and a full-time employee of Hot Chili Limited, who is a Member of the Australasian

Institute

of

Geoscientists

(AIG).

Mr

Easterday

has

sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a 'Competent Person' as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' (JORC

Code). Mr

Easterday consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.

Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Report.

Forward

Looking Statements

This announcement contains certain statements that are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and Australian securities legislation (each, a "forward-looking statement"). Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations, forecasts, and projections with respect to future events, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and are based on certain assumptions. No assurance can be given that these expectations, forecasts, or projections will prove to be correct, and such forward-looking statements included in this report should not be unduly relied upon. Forward-looking information is by its nature prospective and requires the Company to make certain assumptions and is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "could", "estimate", "expect", "expectations", "interpreted", "may", "plan", "planned", "potential", "project", "should", "will", "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements within this announcement are based on information currently available and what management believes are reasonable assumptions. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this report.

In

this

announcement,

forward-looking

statements

relate,

among

other

things, to: prospects, projections

and success of the Company and its projects; the ability of the Company to expand mineral resources beyond current

mineral resource

estimates,

including at

La

Verde;

the

results and

impacts

of

planned

drilling to

extend mineral resources and to identify new deposits, including at La Verde; the metallurgical recoveries of any oxide

and/or

sulphide mineral

resources

defined at

La

Verde;

the

economics of

any

mineral

resources

defined at La Verde; the Company's ability to convert exploration potential into mineral resources, such as at La Verde; the Company's ability to explore effectively and execute drilling operations in a timely manner, including at La Verde; the Company's ability to fulfill obligations and exercise the La Verde and Domeyko Option

Agreements;

the

Company's

ability to

convert

mineral resources

currently

defined and

those

that

may be defined through additional drilling to mineral reserves; the timing and outcomes of current and future planned economic studies including the planned PFS for the Costa Fuego

copper-gold project; the

potential to

develop a

water business in

the

Huasco

valley and

the

future economics thereof;

the

timing and

results

of the PFS level Water Supply Business Case Study; the timing and outcomes of regulatory processes required to obtain permits for the development and operation of the Costa Fuego Project, including the EIA,

as

well

as for the Huasco Water business and any mineral resources that may be defined at La Verde; whether or not the Company will make a development decision for the Costa Fuego Project and/or Huasco Water and the timing thereof; and estimates of planned exploration costs and the results thereof.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from a conclusion, forecast or projection contained in the forward-looking statements in this announcement, including, but not limited to, the following material factors: operational risks; risks related to the cost estimates of exploration; sovereign risks associated with the Company's operations in Chile; changes in estimates of mineral resources of properties where the Company holds interests; recruiting qualified personnel and retaining key personnel; future financial needs and availability of adequate financing; fluctuations in mineral prices; market volatility; exchange rate fluctuations; ability to exploit successful discoveries; the production at or performance of properties where the Company holds interests; ability to retain title to mining concessions; environmental risks; financial failure or default of joint venture partners, contractors or service providers; competition risks; economic and market conditions; and other risks and uncertainties described elsewhere in this announcement and elsewhere in the Company's public disclosure record.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based upon assumptions which the Company believes to be reasonable, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, the Company has made assumptions regarding: future commodity prices and demand; availability of skilled labour; timing and amount of capital expenditures; future currency exchange and interest rates; the impact of increasing competition; general conditions in economic and financial markets; availability of drilling and related equipment; effects of regulation by governmental agencies; future tax rates; future operating costs; availability of future sources of funding; ability to obtain financing; and assumptions underlying estimates related to adjusted funds from operations. The Company has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking information provided in this announcement to provide investors with a more complete perspective on the Company's future operations, and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive therefrom.

For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward- looking statements made herein, please refer to the public disclosure record of the Company, including the Company's most recent Annual Report, which is available on SEDAR+ () under the Company's issuer profile. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all those factors or to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements and are made as of the date of this announcement. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this announcement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise. Investors should read this entire announcement and consult their own professional advisors to ascertain and assess the income tax and legal risks and other aspects of an investment in the Company.

Mineral Resource Statement

Costa Fuego Combined Mineral Resource (Effective Date 26th February 2024)

1

Mineral

Resources

are

reported on

a

100%

Basis

-

combining

Mineral Resource

estimates

for

the

Cortadera,

Productora,

Alice

and

San

Antonio deposits.

All

figures are

rounded,

reported to appropriate significant figures and reported in accordance with the Joint Ore Reserves Committee Code (2012) and NI 43-101. Mineral Resource estimation practices are in accordance

with CIM Estimation of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Best Practice Guidelines (November 29, 2019) and reported in accordance CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources

and Mineral Reserves (May 10, 2014) that are incorporated by reference into NI 43-101. 2

The Productora deposit is 100% owned by Chilean incorporated company Sociedad Minera El Aguila SpA (SMEA). SMEA is a joint venture (JV) company – 80% owned by Sociedad

Minera El Corazón SpA (a 100% subsidiary of Hot Chili Limited), and 20% owned by Compañía Minera del Pacífico S.A (CMP). 3

The Cortadera

deposit

is

controlled

by

a

Chilean incorporated

company

Sociedad Minera

La

Frontera SpA

(Frontera).

Frontera is

a

subsidiary

company

–

100%

owned

by

Sociedad Minera

El Corazón SpA, which is a 100% subsidiary of Hot Chili Limited. 4

The San Antonio deposit is controlled through Frontera (100% owned by Sociedad Minera El Corazón SpA, which is a 100% subsidiary of Hot Chili Limited) and Frontera has an Option

Agreement to earn a 100% interest. 5

The Mineral

Resource

Estimates (MRE)

in

the

tables

above

form

coherent bodies

of

mineralisation

that

are

considered

amenable

to

a

combination

of

open

pit

and

underground

extraction

methods based on the following parameters: Base Case Metal Prices: Copper US$ 3.00/lb, Gold US$ 1,700/oz, Molybdenum US$ 14/lb, and Silver US$20/oz. 6

All MRE were assessed for Reasonable Prospects of Eventual Economic Extraction (RPEEE) using both Open Pit and Block Cave Extraction mining methods at Cortadera and Open Pit

mining methods at the Productora, Alice and San Antonio deposits. 7

Metallurgical

recovery

averages

for

each

deposit consider

Indicated

+

Inferred

material and

are

weighted to

combine

sulphide flotation

and

oxide leaching

performance.

Process recoveries:

Cortadera – Weighted recoveries of 82% Cu, 55% Au, 81% Mo and 36% Ag. CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.55 x Au(g/t) + 0.00046 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0043 x Ag(g/t) San Antonio

-

Weighted recoveries

of

85% Cu, 66%

Au,

80%

Mo

and 63% Ag.

CuEq(%)

=

Cu(%)

+

0.64

x

Au(g/t)

+

0.00044

x Mo(ppm) +

0.0072

x

Ag(g/t)

Alice - Weighted recoveries of 81% Cu, 47% Au, 52% Mo and 37% Ag. CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.48 x Au(g/t) + 0.00030 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0044 x Ag(g/t)

Productora – Weighted recoveries of 84% Cu, 47% Au, 48% Mo and 18% Ag. CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.46 x Au(g/t) + 0.00026 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0021 x Ag(g/t)

Costa Fuego – Recoveries of 83% Cu, 53% Au, 71% Mo and 26% Ag. CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.53 x Au(g/t) + 0.00040 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0030 x Ag(g/t) 8

Copper

Equivalent

(CuEq)

grades are

calculated

based

on

the

formula:

CuEq%

=

((Cu%

×

Cu

price

1%

per

tonne

×

Cu_recovery)

+

(Mo

ppm

×

Mo

price

per

g/t

×

Mo_recovery)

+

(Au

ppm × Au price per g/t × Au_recovery) + (Ag ppm × Ag price per g/t × Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu recovery). The base case cut-off grade for Mineral Resources considered

amenable to open pit extraction methods

at the

Cortadera,

Productora,

Alice and

San

Antonio

deposits

is 0.20% CuEq,

while the

cut-off grade

for Mineral Resources

considered

amenable to underground extraction methods at the Cortadera deposit is 0.27% CuEq. It is the Company's opinion

that all the elements included in the CuEq calculation have a reasonable potential

to be recovered and sold. 9

Mineral

Resources

are

not

Mineral

Reserves and

do

not

have

demonstrated

economic

viability.

The

MRE

include Inferred

Mineral

Resources

that

are

considered

too

speculative

geologically

to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorised as Mineral Reserves. It is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred mineral resources

could be upgraded to Measured or Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration. 10

The effective

date

of the

MRE is February

26th, 2024.

The MRE were previously reported

in Hot Chili's ASX

announcement released

February 26th, 2024

"Hot Chili Indicated

Resource

at

Costa

Fuego

Copper-Gold

Project Increases

to

798

Mt"

(Resource Announcement).

Hot

Chili

confirms

it

is

not

aware

of

any

new

information

or

data

that

materially

affects the

information

included in

the

Resource

Announcement

and

all

material assumptions

and

technical

parameters

stated

for

the

MRE

in

the

Resource

Announcement

continue

to

apply and

have

not

materially

changed. 11



Hot Chili Limited is not aware of political, environmental, or other risks that could materially affect the potential development of the Mineral Resources other than as disclosed in this

Report. A detailed list of Costa Fuego Project risks is included in Chapter 25.12 of the Technical Report "Costa Fuego Copper Project – NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource

Estimate Update" dated April 8th, 2024.

SOURCE Hot Chili Limited

