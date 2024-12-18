'Thanks for Your Giving' Team Celebrates Exceptional Volunteer Initiative Under the Patronage of Dr. Aisha Balraqad Al Falasi

(MENAFN- Mrigaya Dham) As part of concluding a year dedicated to generosity and excellence, the ‘Thanks for Your Giving’ team celebrated the success of the Exceptional Volunteer Initiative under the esteemed patronage of Dr. Aisha Balraqad Al Falasi. This initiative, conceptualized by Engineer Shihab Al Hosani, was designed to honor outstanding contributors in the field of volunteer work, recognizing individuals who have made a significant positive impact on society.



In a special statement, the team’s official spokesperson, media personality Sara Ahmed Al-Daif, expressed deep gratitude for Dr. Al Falasi's patronage, highlighting her unwavering support for promoting the values of giving and community engagement.



Dr. Aisha Balraqad Al Falasi praised the initiative, emphasizing the importance of celebrating volunteerism. She stated, “The ‘Exceptional Volunteer’ initiative showcases inspiring role models who foster a cohesive and compassionate community through their dedication to giving. These initiatives would not be possible without the support of sponsors and the innovative ideas of visionaries like Engineer Shihab Al Hosani.”



This celebration marks a fitting conclusion to a year of impactful initiatives, underscoring the team's commitment to recognizing and encouraging volunteerism as a cornerstone of community development.



