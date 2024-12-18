ICESCO To Hold Conference Dedicated To Turkmen Poet Makhdumgulu Faragi

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the great Turkmen poet Makhdumgulu Faragi will be held at the headquarters of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) in Rabat on December 18, Azernews reports.

The event is jointly organized by ICESCO, TURKSOY and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

ICESCO Director-General Dr. Salim M. AlMalik, TURKSOY Secretary-General Sultan Raev, delegation of Turkmenistan, as well as representatives of the and the public will join the conference dedicated to Makhdumgulu Faragi`s legacy, his philosophical views and his contribution to the development of intercultural dialogue. The event will also include a documentary about the life of the poet, and will end with a gala concert.

Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) is an intergovernmental organization specializing in the fields of education, science and culture.

ICESCO focuses on the following strategies: strengthening the capacity of educational systems in member-states to ensure sustainable development and reduce inequality; accelerating the Islamic World countries integration into the global economies and sustainable societies focusing on the production of knowledge, scientific development, innovation, environmental protection and natural heritage; contributing to building peaceful, inclusive, prosperous, resilient, healthy and sustainable societies for all; contributing in the overall cultural development of the Islamic World communities while respecting local specificities, promoting cultural diversity, encouraging openness to other cultures and protecting heritage.

With its rich cultural legacy, Azerbaijan joined the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) in 1991.

Since then, Azerbaijan has actively promoted the preservation of its Islamic cultural heritage.

The country successfully collaborates closely with various organizations, including the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the Islamic Development Bank, the Islamic Conference of Parliamentary Union, and the Islamic Conference of Youth Forum.