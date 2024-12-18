ICESCO To Hold Conference Dedicated To Turkmen Poet Makhdumgulu Faragi

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Read more
A conference dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the great
Turkmen poet Makhdumgulu Faragi will be held at the headquarters of
the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization
(ICESCO) in Rabat on December 18, Azernews
reports.
The event is jointly organized by ICESCO, TURKSOY and the
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.
ICESCO Director-General Dr. Salim M. AlMalik, TURKSOY
Secretary-General Sultan Raev, delegation of Turkmenistan, as well
as representatives of the media and the public will join the
conference dedicated to Makhdumgulu Faragi`s legacy, his
philosophical views and his contribution to the development of
intercultural dialogue. The event will also include a documentary
about the life of the poet, and will end with a gala concert.
Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization
(ICESCO) is an intergovernmental organization specializing in the
fields of education, science and culture.
ICESCO focuses on the following strategies: strengthening the
capacity of educational systems in member-states to ensure
sustainable development and reduce inequality; accelerating the
Islamic World countries integration into the global economies and
sustainable societies focusing on the production of knowledge,
scientific development, innovation, environmental protection and
natural heritage; contributing to building peaceful, inclusive,
prosperous, resilient, healthy and sustainable societies for all;
contributing in the overall cultural development of the Islamic
World communities while respecting local specificities, promoting
cultural diversity, encouraging openness to other cultures and
protecting heritage.
With its rich cultural legacy, Azerbaijan joined the Islamic
World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ICESCO)
in 1991.
Since then, Azerbaijan has actively promoted the preservation of
its Islamic cultural heritage.
The country successfully collaborates closely with various
organizations, including the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation,
the Islamic Development Bank, the Islamic Conference of
Parliamentary Union, and the Islamic Conference of Youth Forum.
MENAFN18122024000195011045ID1109006433
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.