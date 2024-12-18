BGT: 'A Bit Of Surprise', Cummins Reacts To Ashwin's Retirement Midway In The Series

(MENAFN- IANS) Brisbane, Dec 18 (IANS) Australia captain Pat Cummins said Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin announcing his retirement from international midway through the Border-Gavaskar series comes as a "bit of suprise" for him.

The 38-year-old off-spin allrounder announced his retirement shortly after the third Test between India and Australia ended in a stalemate on Wednesday.

"A bit of surprise. He's obviously a champion player for them, played a lot over the last 10-plus years. He's had a wonderful career,” Cummins told ABC after the day's play.

Ashwin, who featured in 106 Tests for India, his last being the pink-ball Test against Australia in Adelaide, scalped 537 wickets and also scored 3503 runs. He remains the only Test cricketer to have claimed over 500 wickets and six centuries in the longest format of the game. Moreover, he is the second-highest wicket-taker for India in Tests, behind Anil Kumble.

Ashwin's tally of 37 five-wicket hauls in Tests, including one on debut, is joint second best alongside former Aussie great late Shane Warne and only behind Sri Lanka legend Muttiah Muralitharan's count of 67. At the time of his retirement, Ashwin holds the record for dismissing the most left-handers in Test cricket with 268 scalps.

Former Australian pacer Glenn McGrath too showered his praise on Ashwin and said on ABC Sport, "His stats are incredible. Over 500 wickets in Test and taking wickets at an average of 24.00, which is, I don't think any other spin bowler has taken at that strike rate of 50.7. His 537 Test wickets second all-time for India behind Anil Kumble's 619 wickets."

The 38-year-old also boasts 156 ODI wickets for India from 116 outings and 72 in the T20Is from 65 appearances.

West Indies legend Ian Bishop cherished Ashwin's time as an international cricketer over 14 years. "Thank you Ravi Ashwin. Glad you came, and that you were a part of the international game for so long, with such excellence. You taught, you educated and you entertained," he posted on X.

Former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik, who shared the dressing alongside Ashwin at the international as well as domestic level, also commended the latter on his successful run at the highest level.

"A GOAT retires. Well done on what's been an outstanding career. Proud to have played with you and definitely the greatest ever to have played from TAMILNADU," DK shared on social media.

"Legend of the game @ashwinravi99 wish you all the best for future," said Aussie pacer Josh Hazlewood.