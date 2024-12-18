Legends Assemble: Real Madrid Legends And Barcelona Heroes' Community Visit To Malvern College Hong Kong Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 December 2024 - Malvern College Hong Kong (MCHK) proudly hosted "Legends on the Sky Pitch," an extraordinary event featuring esteemed legends from both and Barcelona. This highly anticipated visit provided MCHK pupils with an inspiring opportunity to engage directly with some of football's greatest players, creating lasting memories and encouraging their passion for the game.





The pupils received coaching from renowned footballers, including Patrick Kluivert, Gaizka Mendieta, Javier Saviola, Raul Bravo Sanfelix, Ruben de la Red Gutierrez, Jose Emilio Amavisca Garate, Antonia Nunez Tena, and Pedro Munitis Alvarez.





Legends unite L-R: Javier Saviola, Patrick Kluivert, Gaizka Mendieta, Ruben de la Red Gutierrez, Antonia Nunez Tena, Pedro Munitis Alvarez, Jose Emilio Amavisca Garate, and Raul Bravo Sanfelix, alongside members of the Malvern College Hong Kong community, Melting Pot Foundation, Time Wow, WFL, Aco Media, and event organisers.

The event commenced with the highly anticipated arrival of the players, who were welcomed by a party of MCHK representatives. All attendees proceeded to the school's Sky Pitch, where pupils participated in a coaching session led by the legends, who imparted essential skills and techniques. The session included a carousel of drills, allowing pupils to rotate through stations.





Legends unite L-R: Malvern College Hong Kong pupils with Javier Saviola and Patrick Kluivert.

Following the training, a special meet-and-greet saw pupils interact with the players, take photos, and receive autographs.



Attendees also had the chance to win tickets to the much-anticipated "Legends Assemble: Real Madrid Legends vs. Barcelona Heroes" match on December 20 during a lucky draw.



Paul Wickes, Headmaster of Malvern College Hong Kong, shared his thoughts on the day: "MCHK believes in nurturing talent to help our pupils realise their full potential. This incredible opportunity to be coached by some of the greatest names in world football will undoubtedly inspire them to pursue their dreams."



Jacqueline So, Co-founder and Chief Executive of Malvern College International (Asia Pacific), remarked: "This event truly exemplified the spirit of community and our commitment to youth engagement. Football has the power to bring people together, and we hope today's activities inspired the next generation of players. A special thanks to the Melting Pot Foundation, Time Wow, WFL and Aco media for making this event possible."









