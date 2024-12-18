Ohana Development And Jacob & Co. Partner To Unveil AED 4.7 Billion 'Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living By Ohana' In The UAE...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

Ohana Development, the leading developer renowned for its attainable luxury properties, announces its partnership with Jacob & Co., the global luxury timepiece and jewellery brand, to unveil 'Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana'. The development, which embodies exclusivity and craftsmanship, is set to redefine luxury beachfront living in Abu Dhabi, UAE, offering residents direct beach access, stunning sea views and a resort-style experience.

Inspired by the elegance of Jacob & Co. and the creative excellence of Ohana Development, the project offers two distinctive living experiences. The villas collection combines avant-garde architecture with breathtaking beach views surrounded by a natural reserve, while the beach view apartments feature high-end residences designed for comfort and adorned with luxurious finishes. Both experiences combine the serene blue of the sea with the greenery of the natural reserve.

Strategically located between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the project enjoys unparalleled connectivity, positioned near Al Maktoum International Airport- the world's largest upon completion.

Units at 'Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana' include one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, three- to six-bedroom villas, as well as penthouses, sky mansions, canal-front mansions and beachfront mansions. Residents will enjoy unparalleled experiences, including seafront lounges and signature dining options. The project is scheduled for completion by Q2 2028.

Engineer Husein Salem, CEO of Ohana Development, said:“Our collaboration with Jacob & Co. marks a significant step in redefining luxury living in the UAE. 'Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana' exemplifies our unwavering commitment to crafting extraordinary living spaces that seamlessly blend world-class design, unmatched comfort and a lifestyle of refined sophistication.“

Jacob Arabo, Chairman and Creative Director of Jacob & Co., said:“We believe in creating experiences that go beyond the ordinary, merging unique designs inspired by our collections with unparalleled luxury. Partnering with Ohana Development allows us to extend our philosophy of excellence and craftsmanship to a new level.”

The project's amenities include world-firsts such as the Jacob & Co. Beach Club, Jacob & Co. Residents Club, and the Jacob & Co. Seafront Cigar Lounge. Residents will also enjoy state-of-the-art wellness facilities, tranquil outdoor spaces, and several meticulously curated experiences. The official launch is in Q1 2025.

