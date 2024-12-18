AIR INDIA INTRODUCES DISCOUNTED FARES AND SPECIAL BENEFITS FOR STUDENTS

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 18 December 2024: Air India, India’s leading global airline, has launched special, discounted fares and additional benefits for students across its domestic and international route network, making a world-class, full-service flying experience more exciting for them.



New student fare benefits: The special fares provide students up to 10% discount on base fares on all flights, 10kg extra baggage allowance, and the option of a one-time free date change upon booking on Air India’s direct channels, including airindiaand the Air India mobile app. The special student fares are now available for bookings in Economy, Premium Economy and Business cabins.

"With these new student fare benefits, we are making it easier and more affordable for young travellers to explore the world, connect with different cultures, and broaden their horizons. At Air India, we are committed to supporting students on their educational journeys and to making full-service flying more accessible and a rewarding experience for students", said Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial Officer, Air India.

Global connectivity: Air India operates non-stop between India and 42 destinations abroad, in addition to 49 cities within India. Students travelling between any of these destinations, including those in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Australia, can now travel with greater ease and flexibility.



Additional savings: Air India currently does not charge any convenience fee on mobile app bookings, which enables student travellers to additionally save INR 399 on domestic flights and up to INR 999 on international flights. Furthermore, travellers can unlock further savings when paying via UPI, netbanking, or credit/debit cards issued by Air India’s bank partners on airindiaor the Air India mobile app. With these offers, students can potentially enjoy a total of up to 25% discount.



Inflight entertainment on all flights: Air India now offers fleet-wide availability of complimentary inflight entertainment, whether in-seat or on their personal devices with Vista Stream (Air India’s new wireless entertainment streaming service). Air India is also progressively rolling out its new inflight WiFi internet connectivity service on international flights, which is currently available on select international flights.



Maharaja Club benefits: Students can also enroll into Air India’s revamped loyalty programme, ‘Maharaja Club’, and earn reward points on every trip to redeem for complimentary tickets, upgrades, etc. Maharaja Club members earn up to 33% additional reward points when they book directly on airindiaor the Air India mobile app.



To avail the special student fares, a traveller is required to be:

• At least 12 years of age on the day of travel - for domestic travel

• Aged between 12-30 years on the day of travel – for international travel

• Enrolled in a full-time course for at least one academic year

• Attending an educational establishment recognized, aided by, or affiliated with a central or state government, educational board, university, or an accredited school, college, university, etc.

• Carrying a valid ID card or acceptance letter from their school, college or university or a valid Student Visa



Student fare bookings are available only on Air India’s direct channels: Air India’s website, mobile app, customer contact centre, and at airport and city ticketing offices.







